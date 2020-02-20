Details On Why CFO$ Is No Longer Working With WWE

Fightful reports that the reason former WWE composer CFO$ is no longer with the company is because the music group had an issue with their publisher.

CFO$ was reportedly denied a “significant cut” of the money from their deal. A source claimed that CFO$ tried to get WWE to buy them out of that deal, and WWE was willing, but the publisher wouldn’t allow it. WWE had hoped to bring the group in as their in-house composer, but talks stalled and eventually fell apart. CFO$ reportedly has a non-compete with their publisher, and that’s why they haven’t been back.

In the past, WWE usually did production work themselves on music, such as when Jim Johnston worked for the company. This marked a change in which they would hire outside sources.

Due to the upheaval with the music department, wWE’s ‘WWE Music Group’ Youtube channel hasn’t had any new uplaods in six months, even though WWE has exclusive tracks from CFO$ that they have used since the group left. WWE is currently using library tracks and an in-house editor, although there have been other exits from that department. WWE is currently looking for new employees and have worked with other groups and producers.