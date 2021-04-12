Roman Reigns Says He Dominated At Wrestlemania Last Night

As we previously reported, Roman Reigns pinned both Edge and Daniel Bryan at the same time to retain the WWE Universal Championship at Wrestlemania last night. Right after his win, he stopped by the Watch Along of the broadcast to talk about his dominance.

He said: “What’d you think was gonna happen? Y’all calling me a liar? I told y’all on Friday – I’m gonna smash ’em, I’m gonna stack ’em, I’m gonna pin ’em 1-2-3, I’m gonna stand up, put this over my head, let them look up to a greater man. A million dollars of pyro – pow, pow, pow. Just like I called it. And still. Now it’s time. Paul, what time is it?”

Heyman added: “What time is it? It’s Roman Reigns’ time, what’s what time it is. It is time for The Tribal Chief, it is time for The Be All End All, it is time for the sun on which the entire WWE Universe revolves around, it is time for the reigning, defending, undisputed, uncontroverted, WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns.”