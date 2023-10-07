Roman Reigns Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown ‘Season Premiere’

Roman Reigns is making his return to WWE TV on next week’s “season premiere” of Smackdown. WWE announced on this week’s show that the Tribal Chief will be returning for his first appearance since early August on next week’s show.

Reigns’ return will be on the episode of Smackdown following this weekend’s WWE Fastlane, where Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa will be facing John Cena and LA Knight. It also comes after his wise man Paul Heyman spoke with Rhea Ripley on tonight’s show, in which Ripley proposed an alliance between the Bloodline and the Judgment Day. When Heyman said he had to make a call to get it authorized, she said it was authorized and when he pushed back, Ripley told him to acknowledge her like Jey Uso did on Raw, or they would find out who was stronger — the Judgment Day or the Bloodline.