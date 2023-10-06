Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, it’s the go home show for Fastlane which is a PPV speeding by so quickly they barely had time to put together a decent card or tell us about it. But in the interest if getting everyone to spend time and money on it, everyone’s showing up on WWE Smackdown tonight. We’ve got Judgement Day, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes all showing up. The fallout from last week will be in effect because LA Knight signed to team with John Cena at Fastlane against Jannetty Uso and Solo Sikoa. Tonight we’ll have Charlotte Flair teaming with Asuka to take on Bayley and Iyo Sky ahead of the triple threat match at Fastlane, Rey Mysterio will be taking umbrage with Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits so he’ll be battling Bobby, and Dragon Lee makes his main roster debut against Austin Theory. Odds are Dumb Dom costs Lee that match. That’s all the preview we’ve been given, so it’ll be pretty light on content but probably full of hard sell segments. Anyway that’s the preamble, so let’s get to the action.

A recap of LA Knight saving Cena last week and agreeing to be his partner for Fastlane, then the full video intro. Once again, that’s not usually a great indicator of what’s on tap but we’ll find out.

First, here’s LA Knight to his usual monster pop. Nice to hear that back to normal after it was a tad subdued last week. Knight gets a mic and “Lemmetalktoya” but that’s interrupted by Paul Heyman flanked by lesser Uso and Solo Sikoa. Heyman introduces himself to the crowd and says he’s got decades worth of spotting the next big thing in this industry. He always sees them coming, and the next megastar in this business is, with all humility and candor, is LA Knight. He hates the crowd going with that, then he addresses Knight. Heyman puts over Knight as having earned his respect and admiration, the crowd interrupts with “LA Knight” chants which pisses off Heyman. Anyway with all the respect and admiration that Knight has earned, that earns his compliments and his condolences. Having Heyman’s attention means the Bloodline has to do something about him. Knight asks if Heyman is done running his fat jowls yet, then says he appreciates Heyman’s words but after checking his receipt he didn’t buy any of Heyman’s BS. Jimmy takes Heyman’s mic and says Knight isn’t making it to Fastlane. When Roman comes back and eviscerates Jimmy it’ll be the most face thing Roman’s ever done. Jimmy and Solo menace Knight but predictably John Cena runs down to even the odds, and Heyman tries to talk sense to Jimmy and Solo expressly mentioning they’ll get paid for this tomorrow so don’t be stupid. Knight gets a mic and says he gets them not having permission from their Chief to come out here. Everyone is talking about this Fastlane match tomorrow, but Knight is thinking about tonight and how about little wannabe Jimmy vs. Knight later tonight so Knight can punt him to the moon and Jimmy can learn that this is LA Knight’s game. . . yeah! Seems like Jimmy accepts, much to Heyman’s consternation.

We see Judgement Day arrive in the back, and JD McDonagh is here as well.

To the ring, here comes Poochie. She’s followed by Asuka, nice of them to give Asuka an entrance. That tag team match will be up after this break.

Post break Charlotte’s music is playing, because of course. Anyway here comes Damage Control.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Damage Control (Bayley and Iyo Sky) w/ Dakota Kai

Charlotte and Iyo start us off, Iyo avoids a boot and rolls up Charlotte for 2 then hits a head scissors and stands tall. Mat return from Charlotte then Iyo flips out of a back suplex only to get caught in a tilt a whirl backbreaker for 2. Asuka tags in and unloads chops on Iyo, then grabs a sunset flip for 2. Iyo avoids a kick and school boys Asuka for 2 then pulls the hair to slow things down. Bayley is distracted and doesn’t tag in when she could, that leads to Asuka escaping a grip and hitting a kick. Bayley shoves Iyo out of the way and eats a running dropkick from Asuka in the corner. Asuka kicks Iyo then climbs the ropes and hits a double dropkick to stand tall as we head to break.

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: