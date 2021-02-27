Roman Reigns Warns Daniel Bryan on Upcoming Cage Match

– As previously reported, WWE has announced a Steel Cage Match for next week’s SmackDown with Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso. If Bryan wins, he will receive a Universal title shot against Roman Reigns at Fastlane. If Uso wins, then Bryan has to acknowledge Reigns as the Tribal Chief and Head of the Table. Reigns shared his thoughts on the cage match earlier today on Twitter.

Reigns tweeted, “Putting yourself through a whole bunch of a trouble just to end up in the same place. On the ground. Knocked out.” You can view that tweet below.