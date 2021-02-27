Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso Steel Cage Match Set for Next Week’s SmackDown

– On today’s edition of Talking Smack, WWE set up a Steel Cage Match for next week’s episode of SmackDown between Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso. During the show, Heyman offered Bryan a rematch against Jey Uso. If Bryan is able to win that match, he will receive a title shot against Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane. If Bryan loses, then Bryan has to acknowledge Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief and Head of the Table.

Daniel Bryan accepted Heyman’s offer, but he raised the stakes by requesting the match take place in a steel cage. Roman Reigns then sent Heyman a text that apparently authorized Byran’s terms. So, it appears it will be Bryan vs. Uso in a Steel Cage Match on next week’s episode of SmackDown, with a title shot at Fastlane hanging in the balance.

Today’s Talking Smack is currently streaming on the free version of the WWE Network.