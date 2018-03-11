Various News: Ruby Riott Dares the Fans to Doubt Her, William Regal Wishes Robbie Brookside a Happy Birthday, and Ric Flair Shares Photo With Rey Mysterio

– WWE Superstar Ruby Riott posted a tweet earlier today challenging people to doubt her tonight. She’s set to face Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown women’s champion at tonight’s Fastlane 2018 event. You can check out her tweet below.

– As noted earlier today, WWE Performance Center coach Robbie Brookside is celebrating his birthday today. William Regal posted a tweet earlier today on wishing a happy birthday to him, which you see see below. Regal also shared a photo with him and Brookside.

A very happy birthday to my best friend,the Hinge to my Brackett, @RobbyBrookside .Thirty two years ago we were the Golden Boys, now we’re just a pair of old trout slappers, but still laughing,which is the most important thing.x pic.twitter.com/sEbIky336F — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 11, 2018

– Ric Flair recently shared a photo on Twitter showing him hanging out with former WWE and WCW Superstar Rey Mysterio. You can check out the photo Ric Flair tweeted out with Mysterio below.