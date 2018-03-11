 

wrestling / News

Various News: Ruby Riott Dares the Fans to Doubt Her, William Regal Wishes Robbie Brookside a Happy Birthday, and Ric Flair Shares Photo With Rey Mysterio

March 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Ruby Riott posted a tweet earlier today challenging people to doubt her tonight. She’s set to face Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown women’s champion at tonight’s Fastlane 2018 event. You can check out her tweet below.

As noted earlier today, WWE Performance Center coach Robbie Brookside is celebrating his birthday today. William Regal posted a tweet earlier today on wishing a happy birthday to him, which you see see below. Regal also shared a photo with him and Brookside.

– Ric Flair recently shared a photo on Twitter showing him hanging out with former WWE and WCW Superstar Rey Mysterio. You can check out the photo Ric Flair tweeted out with Mysterio below.

