WWE News: John Cena and Nikki Bella Attend Blockers Premiere at SXSW, WrestleMania V in 60 Seconds, Birthdays

– John Cena and Nikki Bella attended the premiere of Cena’s new film Blockers at SXSW in Austin, Texas on Saturday night. You can see pics of the couple on the red carpet below. Blockers will release on April 6th and is described as follows:

“Lisa (Leslie Mann), Hunter (Ike Barinholtz) and Mitchell (John Cena) learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon embark on an all-night quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal.”

At #SXSW for the WORLD PREMIERE of @BlockersMovie. It’s a Saturday night at the movies for Nicole and I… cannot wait for you all to see it! pic.twitter.com/KIKt1XZ4WQ — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 11, 2018

– WWE posted a highlight recap video of WrestleMania V, which you can see below:

We're taking it all the way back to #WrestleMania​ V! pic.twitter.com/j5cPfNCmVc — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2018

– Happy birthday to WWE Performance Center coach Robbie Brookside (fifty-two), and ECW alum Gary “Pitbull #1” Wolfe (fifty-one), who are both celebrating their birthdays on Sunday.