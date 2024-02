RUSH Announces He’s Been Medically Cleared

RUSH is ready to make his return from injury, as he noted on social media on Wednesday. The AEW star posted to his Twitter account to announce that he’s been cleared to compete after being out of action since AEW Worlds End due to a torn hamstring.

RUSH wrote:

“I WAS INJURED, AND NOW I AM CLEARED TO RETURN TO #AEW

I HAVE BEEN HOME FOCUSED ON RETURNING

LA FACCION INGOBERNABLE IS FULL OF ANGER AND READY TO START THE WAR #LFI #AEWDynamite”