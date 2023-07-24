RUSH Announces That He’s Re-Signed With AEW

RUSH is sticking with AEW, announcing that he’s re-signed with the company. RUSH posted to his Twitter account and announced the news on Monday, sharing a video of his signing a contract with Tony Khan and writing:

“I started a new chapter in my personal and professional career, people doubted I could make it, today I want to say that im 100% AEW. Thank you @TonyKhan, thank you fans and thank my LFI brothers. We can now rule the wrestling world.

#aew #LFI”

The LFI member’s last AEW match was on the May 26th episode of AEW Rampage.