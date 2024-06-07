RUSH Responds To MJF’s Dynamite Promo, Says He’s the Best Wrestler

RUSH fired back at MJF after their confrontation on last night’s episode of Dynamite. As noted, the former AEW World Champion cut a promo excoriating several members of the roster to open last night’s show before he was confronted by RUSH. The segment ended with a brawl between the two that saw officials separate them.

RUSH posted to Twitter on Thursday targeting MJF and writing:

“You might be the best on the mic but I am the BEST WRESTLER. I am the One who makes them suffer. No one will save you from the asswhopping you’re about to get. You filthy fans like to run your mouths, I’ll shove that stupid “what?” chant down your throats #aew #aewdynamite”