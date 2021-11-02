wrestling / News
Ruthless Aggression Season Two, Next Broken Skull Sessions Coming This Month
November 1, 2021 | Posted by
WWE is set to premiere the second season of Ruthless Aggression on Peacock later this month. Peacock announced on Monday that the second season is debuting on the service (and WWE Network outside of the US) the weekend of Survivor Series.
In addition, it was announced that Jeff Hardy will be the next Broken Skull Sessions guest for an episode that airs on November 25th.
