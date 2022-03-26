Ryback Reacts To Triple H’s Retirement, ‘He Was a Disappointment To Me But I Wish Him Well’

Ryback is causing a stir on social media after commenting on Triple H’s retirement, saying that the WWE executive “ended up being the biggest disappointment for me personally” but that he wishes The Game well. As reported earlier today, Triple H announced that he is retired from the ring after his recent health scare which he noted almost resulted in him dying and required that he have a defibrillator put in. The news has caused many in the wrestling world to share their thoughts about Triple H’s career, and that includes Ryback.

The WWE alumnus posted to Twitter to write:

“You ended up being the biggest disappointment for me personally from loving you growing up, but I wish you well in retirement and future good health. #HHH #TripleH #Ryback #Retirement @TripleH”

That post caused Ryback to get a lot of blowback on social media, to the point that he was trending on Twitter. Ryback has since posted some follow-ups not addressing Triple H, but instead the backlash as you can see below:

“Thank you to all the great fans and people out there” “Losers always try to take a positive and turn it into a negative. Don’t be a loser #Hungry” “Negative wrestling marks are poison to the planet. We must create a Markicide to control their spread. Completely out of control and have never seen a more hateful cunty bunch.” “I truly wish him well. He went out of his way to prevent multiple opportunities for me, lied, and is part of a company I have a legal battle with and have won everything. I put out a heartfelt message and speak from experience, but wish him the best. Negative marks are horrible.” “Thanks buddy. They have no value to me, so nothing they say can ever mean anything. They come from damaged parents and we need to just block and shut them out while moving forward.”

