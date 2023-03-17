Sam Adonis Thinks Pitting AEW Against WWE Is “A Fictional Narrative”

Speaking recently with Wrestling Epicenter, MLW’s Sam Adonis offered his own perspective on aspects of the rivalry between WWE and AEW (via Wrestling Inc). According to Adonis, a wrestler landing a spot on a nationally televised show is significant enough without focusing unduly on which particular promotion enabled the deal. He acknowledged the entertainment value of those sorts of stories, however, and thinks the industry will only improve with more and more promotions getting a shot at wider distribution. You can read a few highlights from Adonis and watch the full episode below.

On the nature of the current “wrestling war”: “I think right now there’s a fictional narrative that there’s a wrestling war happening. Which is not really the case at all. I think everybody has an agenda now, every newspaper, every website, everybody needs to get their sales. They’re painting these fictional battle lines, and trying to tell everybody that you’re not supposed to like this one if you like that one. Overall, being on a major national television is huge news.”

On how the industry is growing presently: “Everybody wants to sign the big contract. Everyone wants to get paid as much as they can get paid. Until you have something to offer the major wrestling promotions, they’re gonna pay you what they wanna pay you. As long as AEW keeps climbing the ladder and has big TV deals and is able to offer some incentive for people to stay and to grow, next thing you know, you have some pretty valuable talent. Next thing you know, it’s, ‘Okay where’s he going? Is he going to AEW or WWE?’ Then wrestling gets really exciting again.”