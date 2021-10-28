Sami Callihan Gives Update On His Ankle Injury

Sami Callihan discussed the ankle injury he suffered at September’s Impact Wrestling taping and his recovery status in a new interview. As previously reported, Callihan underwent surgery for the injur, which was suffered during a match with Eddie Edwards against Moose & W. Morrissey.

Callihan discussed the injury on the Battleground Podcast, and you can see highlights courtesy of FIghtful:

On his ankle injury: “It was broken. I straight Sid Viscious’d myself, it snapped in half. It was gross.”

On how his recovery is going: “It’s going great. I’m like four weeks into recovery right now, finally got the stitches out from surgery and able to do a little bit of range of motion. Not going to be able to put any pressure on it for another four or five weeks and then I’ll start rehab. You can’t get rid of me that easy. Trust me, when I come back, there will be hell to pay and you’ll see an entirely new Death Machine.”