Sami Callihan Undergoes Surgery, Out For Rest of 2021

Sami Callihan’s year is done in Impact according to a new report after he underwent surgery to fix the injury he suffered at the recent tapings. As was reported last week, Callihan suffered a broken ankle at the Impact tapings over the weekend and was expected to be out until the spring.

PWInsider has confirmed that Callihan was released from the hospital after undergoing surgery, noting that he also broke the tibia and fibula in his left leg. The injury happened when he was doing a tope suicida.

Callihan is now expected to be out until the middle of next year at the earlest. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Sami for a quick and full recovery.