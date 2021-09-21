wrestling / News
Sami Callihan Undergoes Surgery, Out For Rest of 2021
September 21, 2021 | Posted by
Sami Callihan’s year is done in Impact according to a new report after he underwent surgery to fix the injury he suffered at the recent tapings. As was reported last week, Callihan suffered a broken ankle at the Impact tapings over the weekend and was expected to be out until the spring.
PWInsider has confirmed that Callihan was released from the hospital after undergoing surgery, noting that he also broke the tibia and fibula in his left leg. The injury happened when he was doing a tope suicida.
Callihan is now expected to be out until the middle of next year at the earlest. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Sami for a quick and full recovery.
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam Expands on Statements Made Regarding Ric Flair on Dark Side of the Ring
- Eric Bischoff On AEW Putting Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson On Dynamite Instead Of PPV, AEW’s New York Debut
- Ric Flair 30 For 30 Director Weighs In on ‘Plane Ride From Hell,’ How It Was Portrayed In the Special
- Ad Campaign Starring Ric Flair Paused Over Dark Side of the Ring Allegations