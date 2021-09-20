Sami Callihan Reportedly Suffered Broken Ankle At Recent Impact Tapings

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Impact Wrestling star Sami Callihan suffered a broken ankle at the most recent set of Impact tapings on Saturday and will be sidelined until next year.

According to Meltzer, Callihan is expected to be out of action until the spring of 2022. Callihan has not yet commented on the injury.

Callihan’s most recent Impact appearance was at the Impact Victory Road event, which was taped last month. He teamed with Eddie Edwards in a loss to Moose and W. Morrissey.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Callihan for a quick and full recovery.