– During a recent interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn discussed the buildup to his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber and revealing more of his personal life ahead of the event, including the material with his wife and son. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sami Zayn on being apprehensive on showing his family in the lead-up to Elimination Chamber: “I was apprehensive for a very long time, and I still am. I’m still, overall, a pretty private person. I don’t know; something about it feels wrong to me. I don’t know. I guess this is a layered question because there’s many different facets about it which I think have not felt right. So first and foremost, my wife, my child, whoever, any family member I have, they didn’t sign up for this. I did.”

On dealing with negative comments: “So I, over the last 20 years, have built a certain armor to where you could hear negative comments and you could kind of deflect. They bounce right off you. And even then, every now and again, you’ll come across something where it gets to you. It really doesn’t matter who you are.”

On not wanting to expose his family to that: You can tune out most negative comments, but every now and again, one will get you, and I’m used to that, even though by and large the internet has been very nice to me throughout my entire career. My point being, it’s still something I kind of signed up for, and it’s part of the territory. So for someone who didn’t ask for it and who’s probably not equipped emotionally to handle total strangers making ruthless comments about their whatever, about their existence, about their appearance, about anything, I just don’t want to subject people in my life to that.”

“And there’s the other aspect of it, which is not everything needs to be commodified in a way that I’m using it to sort of leverage for popularity. Like, ‘Oh here. Let me give you access to a window of my personal life so that you could like me more [or] so that you could connect with me more.'”

On being old school in his approach: “I don’t know. I’m a bit old school in that here’s the performance, here’s what I’m presenting to you, and that’s what you get, whether you like me or dislike me will hopefully be based by and large on what I’m presenting.”