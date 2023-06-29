Sami Zayn’s Charity Shirt Removed After Cease & Desist Order

Sami Zayn’s T-shirt raffle for charity has been pulled after an apparent cease and desist order was sent. As reported yesterday, Zayn announced a raffle for his Bloodline shirt that was signed by the entire Bloodline as well as other WWE stars, with the proceeds set to go toward his Sami For Syria campaign.

A fan who bought raffle tickets posted to the Squared Circle subreddit and noted that they were informed by Pro Wrestling Tees that the shirt had to be removed after they “received a cease and desist notice.” It’s not clear who the cease and desist was sent from at this time.

As Fightful reports, Zayn and PWT have deleted the related tweets about the raffle.