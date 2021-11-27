Sami Zayn Is Not Happy That Brock Lesnar Stepped On His Moment

During last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Sami Zayn won a battle royal to get a shot at the Universal Championship, but his victory speech was interrupted by the news that Brock Lesnar’s suspension was lifted. During the latest episode of Talking Smack (via Wrestling Inc), Zayn spoke about being interrupted by Lesnar and how he won’t let the Beast Incarnate get in his way.

He said: “What a way to go off the air; Sami Zayn gets one of the biggest wins of his career. But, instead of going off on a career highlight for a generational talent, like Sami Zayn. Who has been oppressed, who has been marginalized and been cast aside for months, years, conveniently, we find air time to make the blockbuster announcement for Brock Lesnar’s return. As if Brock Lesnar hasn’t had enough television time. He needs to step on my moment? Every week, I keep saying how there’s a conspiracy against me. I don’t even need to say anything anymore because it is clear as day to anybody these deliberate attacks on Sami. But it’s fine. I need to focus because I’m now next in line for Roman Reigns and the Universal Championship. This is something we don’t get in WWE very often. This is going to be redemption. This is going to be justice, after all, I have been put through for so long. Sami Zayn finally takes on Roman Reigns, whenever that may be, I will finally have redemption. It’s going to be great.“