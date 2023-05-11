wrestling / News

Sami Zayn Wants To Wrestle Kota Ibushi Again Before He Retires

May 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Sami Zayn Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Sami Zayn reacted to a video of Kota Ibushi shooting himself with fireworks and said that he wants to wrestle him again before retirement. Zayn, as El Generico, wrested Ibushi for DDT Special 2012.

He wrote: “This man is a lunatic and a gift to pro wrestling, and I need to wrestle him once more before my career is done.

