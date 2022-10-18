– AEW star Sammy Guevara has announced that he’s heading to Dubai to serve as part of the broadcast time for Floyd Mayweather’s Global Titans event. The card is scheduled for November 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Guevara has been announced as a backstage reporter and commentator for the upcoming event. As noted, former AEW wrestler Bobby Fish is also scheduled for the event, where he will be making his pro boxing debut against Ghanaian Boateng Prempeh.

Additionally, Dave Meltzer reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Global Fight wants Guevara to work for them as a “sports entertainment fighter” and get in the ring at some point. According to Meltzer, Global Fight is looking for celebrity fighters, and they are currently interested in Guevara for that role.

For now, Sammy Guevara will be working in the broadcast team role at the upcoming event next month.