Sammy Guevara & Eddie Kingston Reportedly Resolve Issues Before AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara & Eddie Kingston have reportedly squashed their beef ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that the two spoke before tonight’s episode of Dynamite and resolved their issues, which were reported last week and led to Kingston being suspended.

According to the reports, Kingston and Guevara met backstage before Dynamite and had a conversation, shaking hands and agreeing to move past their issues. PWInsider notes that the two apologized for their issues, which took place several weeks ago.

One source noted that Kingston accepted full responsibility and said they think the two are smart enough to make money off of the matter and work with one another, adding that they didn’t believe it ever got so bad that they wouldn’t have be able to