Eddie Kingston Was Recently Suspended By AEW, Kingston Says He Was Unprofessional

Several sources, including Dave Meltzer of and Fightful Select, report that Eddie Kingston was recently suspended from AEW following an altercation backstage with Sammy Guevara. Both state that the planned match between the two at AEW All Out is up in the air at this point, although it was noted that AEW is still promoting it on social media.

PWInsider noted that the incident happened several weeks ago during a Dynamite taping in Minneapolis, after a promo from Guevara. Fightful adds that Guevara made a comment about Kingston’ physique and appearance, which led to Kingston taking a swing at him. They were separated. Kingston was suspended several weeks ago and it has now ended, according to Meltzer. The expectation is that he will be back on the road starting next week. As a result of the suspension, at least one segment that had been planned to build their match was cancelled.

It’s unknown if Guevara was also suspended, but he taped a match for Rampage last night in Cleveland. He was not at the TV taping in West Virginia, but there were travel issues in and out of Charleston at the time.

Kingston told Meltzer that he sometimes does things he shouldn’t, apologized and said he owns what he did. He also gave a statement to PWInsider: “You know the truth. I wouldn’t lie. I was wrong for being unprofessional. That is the blind fact. He did what he did and the public can judge that but I know for a fact I was wrong.”