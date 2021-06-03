Sammy Guevara Reveals He Came Up With the Idea for the Live Switch for Stadium Stampede

– Speaking to Busted Open Radio this week, AEW wrestler Sammy Guevara revealed he came up with the idea to have a portion of the Double or Nothing Stadium Stampede match taking place in front of the live audience at Daily’s Place.

The match between The Pinnacle and the Inner Circle was mainly taped at the neighboring football stadium. The action then moved from the cinematic style to going in front of the live crowd in attendance at Daily’s place. Guevara stated the following (via Fightful):

“It was my idea to have the match go from cinematic to live crowd and they went with it. I was surprised. Tony [Khan] and Chris [Jericho] came up to me and were like, ‘That’s a really good idea.’ I figured other guys came up to him and told him that idea but no one else did so they gave me credit for it.”

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 took place last Sunday. Sammy Guevara ultimately won the match for his team, so Inner Circle was not forced to break up.