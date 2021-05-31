Acero’s AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Review  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

IMAGES SUPPLIED BY THE GREAT MICHAEL ORNELAS, WHO IS THERE RIGHT FUCKING NOW!!



Match 1: Brian Cage vs Hangman Adam Page

Cage starts off hard, sending Page into the corner shoulder first. Cage flips Page, Page lands on his feet, clothesline, cover by Page for 1…NO!! Cage rolls to the apron. Page to the top, flies with a clothesline. Cage gets Page in the middle of the ring, sends Page to the corner, shoulder to the gut, another. Page ights out of the corner. High knee from Cage. Cage whips Page into the corner hard, and Page falls on his ass. Cage curls Page, sits him on his shoulders, but Page turns it into a bomb! Page hits the ropes, runs into a clothesline and drops as Cage hits one too. He hits the ropes, Page hits the ropes, ducks under a clothesline and sends Cage to the outside. Page to the apron. MOONSAULT OFF THE TOP!!! Cage gets Page to the top rope, Page stands on the ropes, hops up, looks for a hurricanrana, but Cage catches him, brings him up for a powerbomb, but Page hits a hurricanrana anyways!!! He flies over for a cover! 1..2….NO!!!! Page to the apron. Cage kicks him, he grabs the head, cage flies off the top, misses a clothesline, Page hits a right, another right to the chin. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Cage sets up for a powerbomb, spins Page for a elbow. Fireman’s, Shoots Page of, high knee from Cage, spinning nekbreaker by Page! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Cage rushes the corner wirth an uppercut, high kick, goes for a German!!! Elbow from Page, another. Fireman’s from Cahe, he dorps Page on the top rope!! Cage slides out of the ring to the apron, looks at the stack of chips nearby. He is now looking at the ramp! Cage with a back body drop to Page on the ramp!!! He lays Page on the top rope, he sends Page flying! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Cage on the apron. He flips over the top rope, goes for the Buck Shot, but Cage hits a F5!!!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!! BUCKS- NO!!! GERMAN ONTO THE NECK!!! Cage flips Page. Powerbomb! AGAIN INTO THE BUCKLE!!!! LOCKS UP, PAGE WITH A JACKKNIFE!!! COVER!!!! 1..2….NO!!!! SPINNING CLOTHESLINE!!! SPINNING SIT OUT POWEROMB!!! 1…2…NO!!!!!

Out comes Hook to distract.

Ricky slides in the FTW title. Brian looks at the title, throws it back at Starks!!! Page sets up for an alabama Slam, but Cage sends him to the outside. BUCK SHOT LARIAT!!!! 1..2…….3!!!

Winner: Hangman Adam Page

Holy shit, what an opener! Beautiful.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time:12:03

Page celebrates with a beer as Cage sits in the corner, shocked.

Starks and Hook enter the ring and tlak shit. Ricky dares Cage to hit him, Cage shoves Hook then Starks then leaves the ring.

While the Bucks pose, Eddie and Jon attack!!!! Jon chokes Matt up with some confetti while Eddie attacks Nick in the corner. Nick rakes the face, then then heads outside to attack Jon!!! They double team for a bit. EDDIE FLIES WITH A SUICIDE DIVE!!!! Holy shit. Eddie whips Nick into the barricade while Jon takes Matt inot the crowd. Jon grabs someone’s beer and smashes it against his head. Eddie sends Nick’s face into the barricade again. Cutler spraws Nick on his shoulder, and in comes Eddie to shove him into the ring. Jon is in there to stop him. SLEEPER TO CUTTLER!!! Half Nelson Suplex with a clothesline to boot!



Match 2: The Young Bucks vs Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

Eddie and Matt to start. Kicks form Eddie. Cover for 1…NO! Eddie tags Jon. Jon pinches under the arm, right in the pit. Double clothesline to Matt. Jon with a running kne in the corner. Eddie with a front suplex. STO!! Cover for `1..2…NO!!! Eddie with a chop in the corner. Chop chop chop!!! Nick is there to thumb the eye. Tag to Nick. Kick Jon off the apron, running clothesline and a kick as well! Rolling senton from Matt, and Nick kicks the back of the head again. Matt takes a breather, Nick pulls Eddie up in the corner. Whip to the ropes, double elbow then a splash and a fist drop combo. Nick goes full flamboyant. Scrape of the face. Nick runs, and gets flapjacked onto the top rope!!! Tag to Matt. Kick to the back of the leg. Shoves Jon off the apron. Matt to the apron. He calls for a hot tag, asking for it, getting hyped, blind tag from Matt to Eddie. He is mocking the fuck out of em. Clothesline to Eddie. Again with a clothesline. Rushes the corner for a barrage of punches. He gets to 10. Drops back down to the mat. Matt lifts with a body slam!!! He hits the ropes for a leg drop, but Jon is there to pull him out of the ring!!! Clothesline!!! Tag to Nick, who flies and Kingston hits an Exploder!!! Tag to Jon! Tag to Matt!!! Shotgun dropkick to Matt into the corner, lotheslnies to both. Suplex to Nick. PILEDRIVER! Jon with a few rights, sets up for a Pedigree, but hits a piledriver instead!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! BULLDOG CHOKE!!! Kick from Nick. Nick stomps the fingers! He whips Jon, with his borther, Moxley kicks, locks the head of both, DDT!!!! Jon ith a clothesline in the corner, runs to Matt, gets kicked, back body drop to Matt!!

Gallows is here!!!! He gets knocked out by Kingston while Frankie Kazarian attacks Karl Anderson on the ramp!!!

In the ring, Matt sprays the cold spray into Jon’s face, then throws the can into his head! Lol. Damn. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!! Matt is up. Jon is cut open! Matt grabs Jon on the ramp. MELTZER DRIVER ON THE RAMP!!!! Jon re-enters the ring. He fights on his knees. Matt hangs Jon on the rope as Nick hits a beautiful swanton off the top rope. Kick/stomp from Nick. Kick to the back, Kick from each brother!!! Matt with a cravat from behind. Jon reaches for a tag to Eddie. Matt sends Jon down to the mat and mocks Eddie. Matt and Nick double team Jon some more, Matt looks to hit a ROMAN REIGNS SPEAR!!! But Jon kicks! Lock up! Lockup! GERMAN!!!!! Tag to Eddie. Rights to Matt, to Nick, kick form Nick, whip to Eddie BELLY TO BELLY FROM EDIE!! Enziguri!!! DDT! Eddie calls for the end. He drops Matt on his ass then locks in an arm stretch. Nick punches Eddie. Eddie ain’t havin it. He’s pissed. Another right. Won’t work. Nick hits the ropes. Eddie with a boot! He sells the leg. Chops to Matt in the corner over and over and over!!! And over!!! Running kick from Nick!!! Assisted Sliced Bread to Eddie! Running knee strike. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Nick to the top rope. SWANTON!! KNEES UP!!!! Eddie tags in Jon. Jon rushes in. Both Bucks in. DOUBLE SUPERKICK!!!! Matt with Jon on the shoulders, rolling sento—nO!!! Moxley with the Sleeper!!! Eddie pull Nick down!!! SLEEPER IN!! JON ROLLS TO HIS BACK!!! 450 Splash from Nick!!!! Holy shit! Cover for 1…2….NO!!!!!! Matt turns Jon into him, shoulder, goes for an Indy Taker, Eddie pulls Nick off the apron, Sleeper from Jon, Eddie in, single nelson, Nick pulls Jon off the apron! Nick goes for another Meltzer Driver, but Jon pulls him off the apron!!! Jon throws in a shoe! Knox takes it and sendsit out of the ring, but Jon has another pair. He has the shoe on his hnd! Clothelsine off the top! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!! Nick breaks it up. Nick knees Eddie off the apron.

Moxley slo to stand. Nick is waiting for him. Superkick attempt, spin, lock the head, Paradigm, no!! Nick shoots the leg! Sharpshooter!!!! Eddie is triyng to break the pin, but Matt is holding onto Eddie! Jon reaches for the fingers of Eddie!!!! Jon looks like he is fading!!! EDDIE THERE TO BREAK IT UP!!! Back drop driver to Matt! Superkick to Eddie in the face!!! Clothesline to Nick!!! Clothesline! Paradigm shift!!! 1….2….NO!!! Matt breaks it up!!! Jon sends Nick into the corner, he rolls over the ropes, kick to Eddie. SLEEPER TO NICK!!! DOUBLE SUPERKICK TO JON!! He’s off the ropes!! CLOTHESLINE TO BOTH!! Superkick from Matt! Superkick from Nick! DOUBLE SUPERKICK!!! Cover for 1…….NO!!!! HE KICKS OUT AT 1!!!! ANOTHER DOUBLE SUPERKICK!!! Eddie in. SUPERKIC—–NO!!! Kickto the knee instead!!! Jon and Eddie are down! Matt and Nick are standing tall.

BTE TRIGGER! Looked kind of weak. Jon doesn’t drop. So they hit it again, an again, and a third!!! Matt kicks Eddie away, then covers for 1..2……3!!!

Winners: The Young Bucks

There was a lot to love here for me, as The Young Bucks have FINALLY established their characters, and are living in them fully. This has helped so much. Of course, Jon had his never say die thing going, which worked all the way till the end, where I felt it kind of deflated. Eddie shone here, flyin like a mad man, and seeling the knee like it mattered.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 20:58

We are informed that QT Marshall has a wrist injury, and Solow will be taking his place.



Match 3: Casino Battle Royale

A Buncha Dudes vs Each Other

Christian, Matt Sydal, Will Hobbs, Max Caster, Dustin Rhodes are first in. Dustin and Max go at it while Hobbs attacks Christian. Ma ends up grabbing Sydal, punches, misses, Sydal kicks the back of the leg. Again. High kick to Max. Elbow from Max, high kick to the nuts from Max. He sends Syrdal over the top rope, and SYDAL IS ELIMINATED!!!

Dustin with a boot to the chin of Hobbs. Christian sits Max up on the corner. Max tries to eliminate Christian, but he sends Max flying over the top rope, lands on the ramp, then drops down to the floor for an elimination.

MAX CASTER IS ELIMINATED!!

Up next is the Diamonds. Matt Hardy, He comes out with Kassidy, and they stand at the end of the tunnel, waiting for the next people. It’s TEN! Matt attacks!! Matt tries for a Twist of Fate, kick from Ten! Kassidy kicks, ten catches him then powerbombs his ass. Ten enters the ring as Nick Comoroto. He enters th ring ant goes straight for Dustin. Dustin hits a right, and Nick no sells. Huge right to Dustin. Serpentico is next, and Luther tosses him into the ring.

Back body drop to Serpentico! Wheelbarrorw, Ten drops him on the ropes, GERMAN!!! Serpetnico is eliminated by Ten!!!

Nick and Ten go face to face. Nick shoves him, Ten with an elbow, right hand back and forth. Nick with a knee. He lifts Ten, shoves and Ten hits a powerbomb! Nick hits the ropes. SPEAR!!! Nick send Ten over the top, and Ten holds on!!! Dustin there to send Nick over the top!!! He eliminates both Ten and Nick!!!

Hobbs attacks Dustin immediately. Nick back on the apron. COWBELL TO THE FUCKING FACE!!!! Hobbs lifts Dustin and sends him over the top rope. Dustin has been eliminated.

HEARTS ARE NEXT!!!

Kassidy clips Christian from behind as Matt enters the ring.

Pillman, Garrison out and attack Kassidy and Matt! They whip, Matt stops, dropkick to Matt and Kassidy!

Colt Cabana makes his Dark Order entrance with Brodie’s jacket!!! Colt with a punch, another, another to Matt. Rollem up, Colt! Elbow to Kassidy instead!!! PIllman attacks Matt in the corner.

Anthony Bowens is out next!

He enters the ring, He attakcks Pillman and Garrison. Huge Brainbuster to Pillman.

Penta El Zero with the Joker fucking theme!!!!

Anthony and he go face to face! Superkick!!! Chop to Colt! Chop to Pillman! Running leg lariat to Pillman! Penta goes to pose, and Bowens hits him from the side. Colt is attacking Matt. Varsity Blondes eliminate Bowens!

Mat sends Garrison over the top rope. Pillman with a fist. Penta hops on the back of Pilman as Matt eliminates Garrison!

Penta in the corner. With Pillman. Commentary argues that Hobbs is still in the match. Matt and Kassidy attack Penta and Pillman. Matt sends Penta into the corner. Penta with a high kick. Penta pulls back on the hair of Matt, hits some right hands to the forehead. Penta with a boot to the corner. Pillman locks up with Kassidy on the ropes. We are seven seconds away.

The final shuffle is here, and Spades come out!

JUNGLE BOY!!! He goes face to face with Penta, Penta puts his fingers to the face, Jungle misses a clothesline, SLINGBLADE!!! Another!!! Tilt-a-whirl! Here comes Quen!!! He rushes the corner! High hurricanana into a cutter! GIN AND JUICE!!!

Aaron Solow comes out, attacks Matt Hardy!! Pillman is eliminated! Evil Uno is here! He enters the ring, goes straight for Matt Hardy, attacks the forehead as LEE JOHNSON is out next!!! Solow is there to kick him then send him over the top rope. Lee sends Solow to the apron. Both men on the apron. Lee with a back elbow and he goes flying. Matt with an elbow to the head, and Lee is eliminated too! Uno attacks Penta now, as Quen and Matt attack Jungle Boy in the corner. Penta with a face kick to Uno, and he is eliminated! JUNGLE BOY ELIMINATES PENTA!!!

Hobbs is back! POUNCE to Quen!! Kassidy is back and gets a Spinebuster!!! Christian is back in!1 Junge Boy with a right but Hobbs no sellsl and sends him into thte corner. Shove to Christian. Hobbs misses a splash. Christian sends Hobbs over th top rope!!! Hobbs holds on! HE IS ELIMINATED!!!! Matt gets his pals up, rallying the troops. Christian stands with Jungle Boy. They go three v two. Private Party attacks Christian, Matt goes at it with Jungle Boy.

THE JOKER CARD IS……….

LIO RUSH!!!

Crossbody to Kassidy, hops over Quen, leap frog, reverse rana!!! Kassidy misses a kick, Lip flips out of the way, crawls under Kassidy, up kick to Kassidy, rope aisted whip to the ropes, hits the ropes, rolls over, Spanish Fly in the middle of the rin!!! Matt grabs Lio, sends him to the ropes, Lio bounces off, left and right over and over, whip to the ropes, dives in, Cutter off the ropes! Lio turns, sees everyone laid out, grabs Kassidy, sends him into the corner and tries to eliminate him, but here comes Quen. Sends him rolling away, Lip blocks, throuat thrust, huge punch, Silly String to Lio, but Lio ain’t having it!!1 He attacks them both, until Matt eliminates Lio!!! Matt saves his team!! They turn and attack Christian!!! Matt goes after Jungle Boy! Matt kicks, Jungle Boy blocks, SIDE EFFECT! Matt whips Jungle, who comes back with a clothesline!!! Quen sends Jungle Boy over the top rope! Cage sends Quen to the apron, he then sends Kassidy into Quen, SILLY STRING, but Jungle Boy kicks Kassidy off of Quen!!! Leg sweep from Jungle Boy! Baseball slide to Kassidy!

We got Matt, Jungle Boy, and Matt Hardy.

Matt asks Christian for some team work due to their history. Christian knocks knuckles. Then Christian eliminates him!!!

Christian and Jungle Boy!

Jungle Boy looks like a hell of fanboy as the crowd sings his song.

Christian tries for the quick elimination, but Jungle fights back with rights. He sends Cage into the corner, cage kicks out of it, Jungle lifts Cage to the top rope, Cage kicks Jungle away. Cage with an uppercut off the top! Cage sends JB into the corner, JB with an enziguri to the back of the head!!! JB lifts Cage, sends him to the ropes, Cage reverses, looks for a quick drop! He hits it, waits for JB to stand up. Cage wants the spear! HE [email protected] JB lifts him on the shoulers! Over the top rope, Cage stops him with an elbow! Cage sends JB over the top rope! JB holds on! He flies in, grabs the head, pulls cage over the top!!! Both men on the apron!!!! Cage tries to shove JB dow, but JB holds onto the bottom rope and kicks Christian away! KB spins into the ring, high kicks cage in the face, clips one arm, CAGE HOOSK THE ARM!! WANTS [email protected]!!!!

Cage shoves JB forward, JB holds onto the post and swings to the adjacent side!!!! Shoulder! BACK BODY DROP TO CAGE TO THE OUTSIDE!!! JUNGLE BOY WINS!!!!

Winner: Jungle Boy

The fact that it was Jungle Boy who won this just goes to show how much effort is put into making stars as opposed to depending on current or old stars to move the product forward. This, while still being able to utiize current or old stars at the same time.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: Bruh, I forgot!



Match 4: Cody Rhodes vs Anthony Ogogo

HUGE PUNCH TO START THE MATCH!!! Olympic Slam to Cody! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Oogo shoves Cody to the corner powerslam from Cody! Cody sells the mid. Cody with a knee. Another. Cody hops over, under, stomp to the chest of Cody! Misses a left, Cody grabs the leg, hooks his arms from behind. Cody bridges. Cody breaks it. Hits the ropes. Suicide dive, but Ogogo with a punch!!! Go behind! German to Cody! Cover for 1…NO! Another cover for 1…NO!!! Poke to the eye of Cody, Ogogo rolls away, hits the ropes, huge clothesline to cody!!! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! QT with a cheap shot to Cody .Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Here comes Arn, ready to Enforce! Lockup from behind, cody attacks the left hand, Ogogo with a spinning of the shoulders chokeslam type move. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Cody with a knee to the eye, but he bounces cody off the bottom rope chest first! Cody punches the gut. Looks like Cody cut above the eye. Cody punches, Cody clips the back of the leg. Bulldog! Cody with another right to the face, another, Cody punhes the cut, whips to the ropes, Cody hops off with a CUTTER!!!

Cody in the corner. Ogogo knocks Cody off then heads to the top rope. FROG SPLASH! Lookin beautiful! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Cody with A FIGURE FOUR! QT PUSHES THE ROPE FORWARD. Ogogo escapes. Cody goes for the Cross Rhodes, but Ogogo with a body shot again, uppercut! Cody is dead. Cover, but he’s too close to th ropes. Ogogo with deadlift gutwrench, and slam to Cody. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!

Ogogo lifts Cody, Cody drops an elbow on the back, another, sets up for a Gory Special! VERTEBREAKER! Cover for 1…2…3!!!

Winner: Cody Rhodes

A great showing for Ogogo, but a pretty average Cody Rhodes match where he overcomes the odds that were most certainly not really stacked up against him.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 10:52

As Miro makes his entrance, Archer flies from in the ring to the outside!! He sends Miro into the ring and hits a back elbow in the corner.



Match 5: Miro vs Lance Archer

Another! Miro collides with him in the center of the ring, neither gives. Big boot from Archer. Archer walks the ropes and moonsaults!!! Cover for 1..NO! Miro sends him to the outside. Miro with a knee. He sends Archer to a tale, Archer blocks, sends him to the table, then the ringpost. Slam into the table! Archer enters the ring, Miro struggles on the outside. Archer leaves the ring, waits for Miro to turn around, Here’s Archer!!! Miro catches him! BELLY TO BELLY OVER THE BARRICADE INTO SOME OF THE CROWD (aka wrestlers). Another toss over the barricade, back towards ringside by Miro. Miro clubs Archer in the bck. He sends Archer into the ring. Miro kicks the side, kicks the chest, stomps in the corner. Whip to Archer. Miro rushes with a splash. Archer drops. Miro turns, Archer with a crossbody! Archer hits the ropes, ducks, leg lariat from Miro. Miro celebrates! Miro kicks the chest! Miro wraps the ponytail of Archer round his fist then goes for another kick, but Archer blocks, HARD SLAM TO MIRO! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Kick from Archer sends Miro rolling away. Archer to the top rope!!! MOONSAULT!!! Miro rolls out of the way! Roundhouse! Samoan Drop type move! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!!

JAKE THE SNAKE IS HERE!!! He’s got a snake in a bag!!! But Miro grabs Jake and drags him into the ring! SUPERKICK TO ARCHER!!! Jake grabs the snake ba, but Miro grabs it and spins it around like nothing, then THROWS THE FUCKING BAG!!!! Miro turns to Jake, screams, looks to smash Jake, but Archer there with a chokeslam!!!1 Covre for 1..2…..NO!!!! Archer gets Miro to the top. They strike each ot her over and over, but Archer punches hard then goes for the finish, but Miro drops to his feet, kicks the legs out, chopping the big man down. Miro hits the ropes, Archer does as well. POUNCE!!! Archer on the apron, Miro grabs him, GOOZLE!! Miro kicks. The rope, catching Archer’s blls. Suplex to Archer into the ring. Superkick to Archer!

GAME OVER!!! Miro drives a knee into Archer! Again! Again!!! Miro bends Archer back with a chinlock. Archer fades. Aubrey calls it!

Winner: Miro

Both men looked great, but Miro looked psycho. Throwing a snake, making a man as big as Archer pass out, everything worked tomake Miro look good. There were some lulls in the match, but it could have been due to the deflation that Cody vs Ogogo left the crowd in. Still, a good uptick in energy to keep the show going.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 10:00



Match 6: Hikaru Shida vs Britt Baker

They go face to face in the middle of the ring. Right forearm from Britt. One from Shida. Knees to Britt into the ropes, they trade blows against the ropes, Britt rolsl forward, tries for the Lockjaw, Shida escapes, hits the ropes, tries for a running knee. Britt escapes. Stalemate, and the girls are up. Lockup in the center. Britt works the arm behind, into a snapmare, crucifix pin for 1…2..NO!!! Britt pulls the ropes cover for 1..2…N!!! Shida with a waistlock. Knee to the back of Britt, she gets a bow and arrow, Britt bounces forward, leg scissors to the mid of Britt, Shida rlls her into a pin for 1…NO!!! Britt rolls forward, Shida pulls the arms from behind, Britt stands on her toes, Shida continues to pull back, turns Britt onto her face on the mat. Shida grabs her, Britt with a right and, hits the ropes, Shida tries for a dropkick, but Britt holds the ropes and rolls utside, so Shida eats the mat.

Britt gets Shida in the corner. Chokes her up. Wrist control, sending Shida down. She locks the arm rom behind, Britt hops on the back, so Shida runs her into the corner. Britt swings, misses, Shida with a hurricanrana, dropkick! Shida sends Britt into the barricade face first. Shida gets a chair! She runs, steps up the chair, hops onto the apron, Britt turns and gets a knee from Shida. Shisa to the otp rope! Diving crossbody onto Rebel and Britt! Shida grabs the chair, tosses it, grabs Britt and sends him into the ring. She rolls Britt enough to break the count, then hangs Britt over the apron. Running knee lift, but Britt kicks her in the back instead! Britt sends Shida into the ring, follows, steps on the face of Shida and stomps. Britt grabs the head, hits some knees into the face. Shida with right hands. Britt locks the head, double underhook, Shida blocks, works the arm, arm drag to Britt, Britt rolls through, grabs the wrist, the other. Curb Stomp! Rebel now has a sparkly glove for her finisher. She puts it on, heads over to Shida, Shida rolls out of the way! Double underhook and a butterfly suplex to Shida! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!

Britt sends Shida to the corner. Right hand to the face. Kick from Shida out of the corner. Whip to Britt inot the corner. Britt sends Shida into the buckle face first. Britt steps on the face of Shida then covers for 1..2..NO!!! Britt looks to kick, Shida catches her foot, Britt hits a right, another. Shida screams. Britt with another, but Shida goes on the attack!!! SHE TRIPS BRITT UP!!! PUNCHES TO BRITT!!! Whip to Britt, running knee strike to the face, roll out, and another knee. Britt drops down, Shida hits the ropes and hits another knee strike to the back of the head!!! She grabs Britt and pulls the camera forward, thn pulls back on her nose! Shida rgabs the hair, locks the head, goes for a suplex, but Britt spins her onto the mat, they both stand, still locked up. Shida hits a suplex. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Shida hits the ropes, Running knee to the back of the head! Cover for 1…2…NO!!! Knee from Shida, right from Britt. They both meet with right forearms, Shida hits ahard one. Another. Kick from Britt. Enziguri from Shida!!! Kick to Shida!!! Lock of the head, hooks the leg, fisherman’s neckbreaker! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Britt hits the ropes, runs for a stomp, but Shida grabs the foot and looks for the Stretch Muffler! Britt reaches the roeps!! Shida attacks with forearms, screaming in the process. Britt stands up. She turns. Kick to Shida. SLINGBLADE FROM BRITT! Britt with an Air Raid Crash!! Britt tries for The Lockjaw! Shida ain’t allowing it! Britt hits an elbow to the face. Shida reaches for the ropes! Britt with another elbow. She rolls, blocks Shida from getting the ropes and looks to lok in the hold. Britt rolls away from the ropes! Both women up, Shida gets her on the shoulders, Britt punche the back of the head and breaks the hold. Hard blows to the back of Shida. Britt lifts Shida, Shida blocks her and grabs the hair, ducks under with a go behind, elbow from Britt, GERMAN!!! Diving elbow from Shida! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Shida goes to the corner, sits Baker up there, climbs along with her, puts her on the shoulders. Britt is trying to stop it, looks like Shida tries something, but Britt slips down. Shida grabs her head, pulls and hits a superplex! Cover for 1..2….NO!!! Shida grabs the hair, sends Britt to the corner yet again! She wants to climb the corner, but Britt with a rolllup!!! 1…2…NO!!! STRETCH MUFFLER FROM HHIDA!!! Shida grabs the arm, pulling it, but Rebel is on the apron with the title! Shida goes to attack, she turns, go behind, reverses, Shida sends Baker into the ropes just as Rebel hits her with a crutch!!! Cover from Shida for 1…2…NO!!!!! FALCON ARROW!!! 1…2…..NO!!!!

THE REF EJECTS REBEL FROM RINGSIDE!!! Britt with the title!!1 Shida stops her! Super kick from Britt!!! CURB STOMP ONTO THE TITLE!!! COVER!!! 1……..2……NO!!!!!

LOCKJA—NO!! Shida rolls Britt up! 1…2….NO!!! Shida up, run with a knee!!! ANOTHER RUNNING KNEE! COVER!!!! 1…..2…..NO!!!!! CRUCIFIX PIN FROM BRITT! 1..2…NO!!!!! LOCKJAW!!!!! SHIDA TAPS!!!!!



Winner: Britt Baker

HOLY SHIDA!!!!!

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 17:16

Before the match, Darby goes straight for Ethan page. Sting attacks Sky as Darby just drives the barricade into the face of Page. He locks up from behind, sleeper to Page. Sting sends Sky to the tunnel. Rake of the eye to Sting. Ethan sends Darby into the barricade. SKY WITH A SUPLEX TO STING! SKY CELERATES! STING POPS BACK UP!!!! Sky turns around to see the face of Sting, who shoves him by the head down the stage into Ethan Page! Sting DIVES WITH A FUCKING CROSS BODY!!!! Darby grabs Sky, sends him into the ring. Sting follows. The bell rings!!!



Match 7: Sting and Darby Allin vs Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page

Darby backs Sky into the corner. Sting whips Darby into Page, then into Sky. Sting with a bulldog! Sting works the arm, tag to Darby. Darby off the 2nd rope with an axe handle. Tag to Sting. Grabs Sky, tag to Darby. Dary works the arm, rolls through, pulls back on it for an arm bar. Darby flips out, lands on his feet, tries to springboard, but Page is there to clip the legs. Sky springboards and hits a cutter! Sky tags in Page. Page enters and grabs the head of Darby. Ethan Page tosses Darby into the corner back first. Backbreaker to Darby. Page enters the ring, and mocks Sting. He hits a supelx to Darby. Page backs Darby into the corner and Sky tags himself in. Punch to Darby in the forehead. Ky whips Darby into the corner. Page chokes him up while the ref is distracted. Darby tries to kick out of the corner ,back body drop, but Darby lands on his feet. Tag to Sting. Sting kicks Ethan, punches Sky, gets out of the corner as Aubrey says she didn’t see the tag. She tells Sting to get back on the apron. Sky drags Darby around the ring outside then sends him back in Darby presses Darby over his head then… ETHAN SENDS HIM FLYING FROM THE RING TO THE CROWD!!! Sting goes to grab Darby, but he’s dead. Ethan tells Sting to roll Darby back in and see what happens. Darby lifts Darby, screaming at his dying buddy. Darby to the apron on his own accord!!! Ethan Page grabs the head! He locks the head. Ethan has Darby on his back, but Darby with an elbo!!! He’s on the top rope SLEPER!!! IN THE MIDDLE OF THE RING!!! STUNNER FROM DARBY!! Tg to Sting!!! He’s in!!! Right to Sky! Another!! Whip t Sky into the back of Page!! Back elbow to Page, Stinger Splash to Sky!!! One for Page!!! Clothelsine sends Sky over the top rope to the outside!!! Sting with a Code Red rollup to Page! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Tag to Darby! Darby to the top! Sky hops up! Sting punches him! Ethan clips the legs! Ethan grabs Darby and sends him off the top rope onto Sting! Sick! Ethan keeps hold of the hands and lifts up for a powerbomb onto Sting, but Sting shoots the legs! SCORPION DEATHLOCK! Darby with the arm bar!!! Sky is in! Heel Hook! Ethan and Darby go face to face and trade slaps! EYE GOUGE from both!

Tag to Sky. Tag to Sting. They slow down and go face to face. Right hands from both. Kick from Sky. Another kick to the back of the leg.

Sting fakes a punch, then beats on his chest and whips Sky into the corner, runs with a splash, but Sky moves and Sting eats buckle. Sky flies over the top for a Cutter, but Sting hits a Scorpion Death Drop! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Darby Allin and Sting

First of all, I don’t think anyone suspected Sting to go the way he went tonight, and that alone made this fun as hell. Dude looked ten years younger than he did in his match with Seth. Sky and Page losing doesn’t hurt them, either. Great match.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 12:28



Match 8: AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match

Kenny Omega vs Orange Cassidy vs PAC

Pac rushes Omega, but Kenny locks himself iup on the ropes. Kenny walks back in, cheap shots OC, and rakes the yes of Pac. Side headlock and Omega slides behind, hits the ropes, kick from Pac, he hits the ropes, ducks under a right, HUGE DOUBLE CROSSBODY IN THE MIDDLE OF TE RING!!

Orange rolls back in the ring like notihng! Glasses still on. He looks at the two laid out on the floor. Pin to Pac for 1…NO!!! Pin to Omega for 1…..NO!!!! He argues with the ref. THIS CLOSE!!! Pac and Omega stand up slow. Orange gets Pac in the middle of Omega. Orange with the hands up, fake out, roll through, hurricanrana to both Pac and Omega! Pac rolls outside, suicide dive rom Orange!!! He re0enters, tilt a whirl, tornado DDT!! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Orange calls for an Orange Punch, but Omega stuffs him into the corner. Orange drops some elbows to the back, Pac on the apron, shouler thrust, rolls off the back, hits the ropes, hurricanrana! Omega to t he stage. Pac exits. Springboard moonsault! Pac sees Orange in the ring, enters, Pac lifts Orange, sends him into the corner head first. Pac with a boot to the neck. Shotgun dropkick from Pac off the top! Pac to the apron. Pac to the top rope. Omega back in. Shotgun dropkick to Omega! Pac to the top rope! Shotgun Dropkick to both men!!! Kipup! Boot to the chest of Omega. Orange is up as well, he’s in the corner, Pac whips Omega into the corner, reversed and Omega sends Pac into Orange, hits a back elbow as Pac moves. Omega kicks Pac, sets Orange up in th corner chest first, gets Pac on the shoulders, rolling senton into a backstabber to Orange!

Omega grabs the head of Pac, sends him into the corner. Omega with a back suplex and cover for 1…NO! Omega pulls back on the face of Pac, turns him to chop the chest hard. Elbow drop to th back of the head. Omega lifts Pac and chops the chest, Pac with a right hand, another, another. Elbows to the face back and forth from Pac and Omega. Chest kick to Omega, sending Pac INTO THE CORNER HARD! WOW! Holy shit. He turns. ORANGE!!!!!! Wheelbarrow into a rollup for 1..2..NO!!!! Tilt a whirl backbreaker! Omega chops Orange hard across the chest. Omega grabs the head, lifts, backbreaker again! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!

Pac and Orange on the outside, they give rights to each other, but Omega hits a aseball slide. Omega hits the ropes. Front flip to the outside onto Pac and Orange!! Omega sends Orange into the ring. Omega sets up for a usplex, but Orange with a Stundog Millionaire! Beach Break attmpt, but Omega rolls through, Cassidy sits down for 1..2.NO!!! Reverse for 1..2…N!O!!! Jackknife for 1..2…NO!!!! Omega pushes out of the pin! PAC ON THE TOP ROPE! 450 SPLASH ONTO BOTH!!!! Pac to the apron. Springboard, flies over Omega, misses a right, double underhook SUPLEX!! HOLY SHIT!! ORANGE WHEELBARR—-NO!!!! A SNAP DRAGON TO ORANGE!!! Another!!! Omega hypes himself up, calls for a triger pull. He runs, V-Trigger to Orange!!! Anot—PAC SIDE STEPS! GERMAN!!! Omega on his feet. Pac stands, kick to the chest, Omeg bloks, kick to the face from Pac, Pac hits the ropes, moves Orange out of the way, he wants Omega, Omega hits a kick, Pac goes for a kick of his own, Omega moves, Orange eats the kick! Omega is so slimy! Running knee from Omega to Orange’s back! He sits Orange on the top rope. Omega double underhooks!!! ORANGE PUTS HIS HANDS IN HIS FUCKING POCKETS!!!!!!! Omega lets go, tries to rip his hand out, PAC IS UP!! GERMAN TO OMEGA!!! Orange still on the top rope!!!! He turns to Pac, who rolls out of the ring. Orange front dives with the hands in his pockets stlL! Orange rolls into the ring! KIP UP!!!! Omega up! Omega tuns him, kick to Orange, he releases the hand, double underhook TIGER DRIVER!! FUCK! Pin for 1…2..NO!!!! Pac on the apron, springboard, Omega gets him on the shoulders, hooks the head, turns into a firemans, sends PAC IN FRONT OF HIM AND HITS A GERMAN WITH A BRIDGE!!! 1….2…NO!!!!

Kenny pulls his kneepad down, Orange is on his knees. Omega slaps him around a bit. Knee to the face. Omega with another knee to the face. Omega holds the chin, doesn’t let him drop, calls for another one, Orange holds his hands up to stop Omega, then puts his hands in his pockets and drops face first. Omega lifts Orange, Pac is there. He hits some rights to Omega. Orange struggles to get up. Omega with a chop to Pac! Kick to the arm, high knee to Pac!!! Omega hits the ropes. MICHINOKU DRIVER TO OEMGA FROM ORANGE!!! Brainbuster from Pac!!! Pac covers! 1…2.NO!!! Pac gets Orange on the top rope, locks up goes for a suplerplex, but Omega attacks the back! Pac drops Orange to the mat outside!!! Omega sits Pac up on his shoulders. Omega climbs. Sunset Flip Powerbomb by Pac! He sits Omega up on the top rope. Pac loks the head. AVALANCE FALCON ARROW!!! ORANGE ROLLS IN!!! He sends Pac out!! Orange Cassidy covers! 1….2…….NO!!!!!

Orange stands up, Pac is back in. Orange is frustrated. He turns, sees Pac. SUPER VICIOUS KICKS FROM ORANGE!!! PAC WITH A LOW BLOW!!! No DQ!!! Pac hits the ropes, flies over the top rope to Omega on the outside!! Pac to the top rope!!! BLACK ARROW TO ORANGE CASSIDY!!!!! Cover for 1..2……NO!!! OMEGA STOPS THE PIN!!! Pac with a kick in the corner. Pac to the top rope as the crowd chants THIS IS AWESOME! BLACK ARROW AGAIN! Omega rolls out of the way!!1 OMEGA WITH A ONE-Wi—NO!!! Pac locks the head and arms!!!! BRUTALIZER!!!! OMEGA IS FADING!!!Orange with a right hand1!!! Omega drops down! Pac to the outside! Beach Break! Orange covers! 1….2……..NO!!!!! Pac in. Kick to Orange, catches it. Swings his leg, right hand from Pac, locks the head, pulls up for another Liger BOMB! NO!! ORANGE PUNCH!!!! V-Trigger misses! ORANGE PUNCH TO OMEGA!!!! Orange is hyped!!! He’s kicking! Crowd is wild!!!! Orange waits!!! He sees Pac! Pac stands! Orange runs ORANGE PUNCH!!!!!! COVER!!!! 1…2….NO!!!!! Don pulls the ref out!!!!

The ref is pissed! Don turns and Orange is there! Orange turns to the corner. He gets to the top rope. Omega is up on the apron. Omega grabs his leg. Orange kicks him away over and over. Omega to the top rope. Righ hand to Orange. Another. Another. Orange headbutts Omega! Again!! ANOTHER!!! OMEGA FALLS! PAC IS UP!!! ORANGE FLIES, LCOKS THE HEAD, PAC CATCHES HIM!!! BACK SUPLEX. BRUTALIZER!!! OMEGA IS UP!!! HE ROLLS INTO THE RING. OMEGA STANDS. KICK TO PAC. PAC WONT LET GO!! OMEGA KICKS AGAIN!!! PAC WONT LET GO!!!1 OMEGA TRIES TO RELEASE THE HAND! OMEGA DROPS AN AXE ON THE REF!!!! He calls for the belt. Callis tosse a title in and Omega clocks Pac with the Impact Title! He calls for the AAA Mega title! He clocks Page again!!! Omega wants another belt!!! Omega clocks Page one more time!!! Omega wants his final title. Omega sees Pac stirring. Pac is slow to stand ANOTHER HUGE HIT TO THE HEAD!!! Omega holds a beltup high!!

ORANGE PUNCH!!!!! Orange crawls for a pin to Omega!!!

AUBREY IS HERE!!!

1….2……..NO!!!! Omega rolls Orange into a crucifix pin for 1…..2…NO!…wait! Aubrey calls it! It was a 3!!!!



Winner: Kenny Omega

Damn, what a hot ass match that had me gunning for orange Cassidy more than I ever have before, and y’all know I’m a mark. I wonder if I wanted them to pull the trigger on an OC win because of that, or because it would have been a hot decision. Anyway, that ending was pretty anti-climactic to be honest, and I would have for sure went another way.

Total Rating: ****1/2

Match Time: 27:06

Tony is in the middle of the ring, saying their new show Rampage is coming soon. He has a special analyst signed for this event. He’s also a coach. Tony introduces

MARK HENRY

MJF comes up in a limo to cut a little promo for Jericho. He says this is the end of the line, because his name is Maxwell Jacob Freeman, and he is better than us.

Jericho’s music hits, and they repel the fuck down from high in the stadium! Lol. MJF stares on in disbelief.

Inner Circle land and MJF runs into his limo. Inner Circle circle the limo, trying to make MJF get out, but here comes The Pinnacle in FTRs truck!

EVERYONE meets one on one, fighting each other. Satnana and Dax, Sammy and Spears, Cash and Ortiz, Sammy and Spears make it to the ring and the bell sounds.



Match 9: Stadium Stampede 2

The Inner Circle vs The Pinnacle

Sammy springboards into a cutter to Spears while Hager and Wardlow fight near a freaking barrel of fire. Sammy kicks Wardlow then flies high off the top, rols through, Spears with a blue-thunder bomb!

We see MJF open the limo door and see that he’s all clear, but we see Jericho behind the car. MJF turns to him, tells him to bring it, you piece of shit. They go face to face, right hands back and forth. Jericho mounts with some punches as Aubrey checks on them. Ortiz is fighting Cash and Dax. Cash tosses some salt or something into Santana’s face. Lol. MJF hits a back elbow as Jericho tries to put him in the trunk. Of course, there’s a fire extinguisher. MJF yells screw you, then runs into the stands. Jericho runs after him. Santana tosses Cash across some seats as Jericho continues to chase MJF into the arena. They fight into an area with a megaphone. Jericho send MJF into a trash can then punches him and tosses the can onto MJF’s back. MJF tosses coffee into the eyes of Jericho. He then grabs a phone on th wall and clocks MJF with it. He pulls back on the eyes of Jericho. Jericho grabs the megaphone and screams into it. He grabs some baking sheets and smacks them together across MJF’s head. Jericho punches MJF in the face then sends him sliding under a table. Jericho pushes the table into the gut of MJF! Ouch! Jericho grabs a Wet Floor sign and smacks MJF across the face with it. He grabs a trash can and beats MJF with it. Crossface from Jericho. H sends MJF into a nearby office where two dudes are just chilling for no reason. Looks like Jacksonville’s coaches, because they toss Jericho a football to toss at MJF.One more! They then hand over a laptop and Jericho smacks MJF over the back with it! MJF grabs a helmet, tries to clock Jericho with it, but Jericho hit a right hand instead. MJF cowers, Jericho pushes him in a seat, then sends him flying off the chair onto a table!!! They enter another room where a white board has some plays on it. MJF calls Jericho a dumb son of a bitch, so Jericho smacks him with the whiteboard. He calls MJF a little bitch and tosses a trash can at him.

We switch gears to Hager and Wardlow who are having a battle like two bikers. Hager fucking spinebusters Hager onto some boes, then sends him into the freezer. Lol. He shuts the door, but obviously Hager walks right out. He screams. Wardlow has some empty water jugs and smacks Hager a few times with it, then hits a knee. Hager hops off the shoulders, and they go into the walk in! Two half pigs are hanging for no reason. Hager grabs an icicle, but Hager side steps and hits a urangage onto some boxes. Hager sends Wardlow back out and smacks his back with a dishrack. He tosses it into Wardlow, kicks, another kick, a third kick. Hager with a right hand, goes for another punch, but Wardlow side steps and Hager hits a moving box. Wardlow smacks him with the huge container, then slams Hager into a it a few times. Wardlow tosses Hager down to the ground and hits him with a hard right hand to the face. Hager back up, flisp Wardlow off, Wardlow grabs the finger and hits a knee to the chest.

Wardlow looks to walk away from the fight, but Hager is back up, asking where he’s going. Wardlow turns, and spears Hager through the fucking wall. Lol.

Meanwhile, Sammy is backstage looking for trouble. He finds it. Spears is sitting, surrounded by chairs, tapping a chair in the middloe fo the floor, with a spotlight on him. They go at it like two knights, as Sammy sets up a chiar, flies with a right hand. Sammy grabs another chair, sits it up, Spears hits a headbutt, Sammy takes a seat, and Spears pump kicks him in the chest. Spears with a right hand. Theyfight near a forklift. Pers tries to send Sammy into th wall, but he fucking walks up it and flips, high enziguri, Spears sends him flyin, Sammy lands on the forklift, high kick to the head, Sammy swins with. Kick to Spears through the forklift. Sammy dives, Spears catches him. Lawn Dart into a steel door. Spears grabs some bolt cutters, and tosses it aside. Spears, instead, grabs a chair, and goes full Mr. Blonde and starts dancing before his torture. Sammy escapes and looks to attack, but Spears sednds him face first into a scissor lift. Spears takes a seat. E sees some steel cable and starts to unwind it, but Sammy comes out of nowhere with his own cable and chokes Spears out! Spears fades! He’s out!!! Sammy rolls Spears onto a pile of something or other, then climbs the racks of random shit. Sammy to the top. He looks down on Spears. Spears rolls off, he’s not down. He sees a ladder, Sammy rolls off the top, runs to Spears, and Spears sends a ladder into the face of Sammy! Spears sees some handcuffs laying around for no reason. He cuffs Sammy against the racks and Spears walks away. Sammy sees bolt cutters nearby.

WE switch gears to Santana and Ortiz who walk into a bar area of the arena. Dax, Cash, and Tully are at the bar lookin like bears. Satnana and Ortiz attack some randoms as music plays. Tully stops all four of them. There are glasses nearby with drinks. The four men take their drinks.

THE DJ IS KONNAN!

Ortiz smacks Dax with a server tray and covers for 1..2..NO!!! He chokes Dax up again with a tray. Tully goes to attack, but Konnan is there to stop it. Ortiz punches Tully. Ortiz hits Tully in the head until Cash and Dax fly in with some knees and rights. Cash takes on Satnana as Ortiz clubs the back of Dax’s head. Satnana whips Cash with a belt. Dac tosses a chair at Ortiz. Santana tosses Cash across a table. Ortiz and Dax wanna play fisticuffs as Satanan flies off a table and covers Cash for 1……2….NO!!! Ortiz grabs a trash can and smacks Dax with it on the head, then the bak, then the head again, and again. Ortiz sends it into Dax. Cash grabs some bottles, sends them into Ortiz. He tosses a efw more then grabs a champagne bottle. Santan in to send Cash inot the wall. An elevator opens and Santana sends Cash into it. They fight as the door closes.

Back to Wardlow and Hager, where Wardlow kicks low and grabs a nearby wooden pallet. He tries to drop it on Hager, but Hager moves. Wardlow tosses Hager onto th back of a golf cart type thing. He hops up and sets Hager on the roof of it, hen climbs up with him. Hager tries to deadlift, but Hager with a low blow. Hager stands, GOOZLE!!!! CHOKESLAM ONTO A NEARY PILE OF SHIT.

We are nearby an office of sorts, and MJF sends Jerichos arm into some windows. He kicks Jericho away, then punches a cutout of some dude. Jericho uses this cut out to smack MJF, and apparently that’s Tony Khan’s father. Jericho says MJF is in so much troule. IN an office, MJF shoves the door into Jericho then steps on the desk and then onto Jericho’s hand hard. They enter a board room, Jericho hits a right hand to MJF. Jericho grabs a stapler! He staples a paper that says Thank you into the head of MJF, then rips it off! MJF screams like crazy. Jericho tosses MJF over the long table, walks around it, MJF uses a desk to fly off with a right hand. MJF climbs the table where Jericho is and lifts Jericho up for a piledriver!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!! MJF is pissed.

MJF has a hammer. He pulls Jericho’s injured arm onto the table and looks to hit him with it, but Jericho has a trash can and clocks MJF with it!

Jericho opens up a cabinet and there’s a bat. He clocks MJF with the bat! HE HITS THE HAMMER BUT FUCK IT LOOKED LIKE HE CLOCKED MJF!!! Jericho sends MJF near a Kuerig. He tells MJF that he is an asshole and sends him through the window of a door. Jericho pulls MJF up by the back of his shirt. MJF is bleeding from the forehead. He pulls MJF across the mat, dragging him.

SPEARS screams for Tully. He sees a motorcycle club and they chase Spears down the hallway. Spears enters an office to evade them. Jeriho grabs MJF and takes him towards the fans! He kicks MJF across the back crowd, clocks the back of MJF. Jericho is at th top of the steps in the crowd. He lifts MJF and drops him on the bannister! MJF slams Jericho;s arm onto a bannister then screams in happiness. He tries to toss Jericoh voer the fucking top of the upper level!!! Jericho grabs a nearby spotlight and clocks MJF over the head. Jerciho lifts MJF onto his shoulders. POWERBOMB TO MJF!!!!

SAMMY IS IN A GOLF CART!! HE CHASES SPEARS and inally hits him!!! Sammy leaves the cart and chases Spears through the crowd to the ring. Sammy grabs a chair and enters the ring but Spears lifts ihm up on the shoulders. Sammy lands on the apron. High kick. He springboards but Spears has a chair!!! HARD SMACK TO SPEARS!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!!! Spears has the chair. He lifts Sammy by the chair, Sammy flips him off. Chair shot to the fucking face. Cover for 1..2…..NO!!!! Sammy is dead. Spears sets the chair up in the corner, but Sammy with a GTH!!!

Sammy corners Spears, grabs the arm, pulls the other arm back, faces him against the chair. CURB STOMP INTO THE CHAIR SET UP IN THE CORNER!!! Sammy to the top rope!! 630 SENTON!! COVER! 1…2……3!!!!!

Winners: The Inner Circle

What a shock for them to give it to Sammy, and a solid ass ending for the story as a whole. Sammy, the one guy that quit the group, then quit the Blood and Guts, then came back as the savior of the group.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 31:14

The Inner Circle celebrates as we end the show.

End Show