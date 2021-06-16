Samoa Joe Returns on NXT, Accepts Offer From William Regal (Clips)

Samoa Joe is officially back in NXT, and he’s accepted a deal from William Regal. Tonight’s episode opened with Regal coming out to address his comments at the end of NXT Takeover: In Your House where he teased that a change needed to happen. Regal cut an emotional promo where he teased the idea of stepping down as GM before Karrion Kross and Scarlett came out.

Kross demanded that Regal acknowledge that he was right and then quit, but before he could respond Joe came out to the ring. Regal offered him the GM spot but he refused, saying Regal casts a long shadow, but he’ll be Regal’s enforcer. Regal said the conditions are Joe can’t compete and he can’t lay hands on anyone unless provoked, which Joe agreed to.

Joe was reportedly re-signed after being released in April.

We have no idea what to expect.#WWENXT General Manager @RealKingRegal addresses the NXT Universe right now on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/dzmaO7DEVy — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2021

"I want you to know that every spare moment of my time that wasn't spent with my family was spent making #WWENXT the place @TripleH and I wanted it to be." – @RealKingRegal #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/wdE8sqi4L5 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 16, 2021

"I don't think I am capable of giving you what you deserve anymore, and so I think it's time for me to…" – @RealKingRegal Was now REALLY the time, @WWEKarrionKross? #WWENXT @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/HqAei3jzkT — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 16, 2021