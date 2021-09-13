wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Vacates WWE NXT Championship
Samoa Joe is no longer the WWE NXT Champion, as he has vacated the title due to injuries. Joe posted a video to his Twitter account in which he said that he was informed by WWE’s medical team of some injuries that will require he step away from the ring for a brief amount of time. As such, he has relinquished the championship.
Joe won the title back for his third reign at NXT TakeOver 36, beating Karrion Kross for the title. Joe says in the video:
“Hello. I’m NXT Champion Samoa Joe. Upon my recent return, my goals were very simple. I sought to ensure the respect and integrity due to both NXT and it’s Championship. I sought to ensure that everybody understood that the needs of one individual will never outstrip the sum of the brand. Today, I find myself having to stand on those principles. Recently WWE medical has informed me that due to certain injuries, they’d like to have me step away from the ring for a brief, yet still indeterminate, amount of time. I realize that this week we are on the cusp of a new. Wwe are on the brink of a new era in our history. And I realize that that era deserves a fighting champion. That’s why it makes this difficult decision very easy to make. Effective immediately, I relinquish the NXT Championship. Best of luck to those who will vie for it. My sincerest condolences to whoever wins, because I will be along shortly to recollect what is mine.”
— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) September 12, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Optimism Backstage In WWE Following Last Night’s Smackdown Taping
- WWE Also Quietly Shut Down Its UK Company, More Details On End of Japan Company
- Backstage Update on When Bray Wyatt Could Debut in AEW or Impact Wrestling
- More Backstage Details on WWE’s Negotiations With Bryan Danielson, Giving Him Permission to Work the G1 Climax