Samoa Joe Vacates WWE NXT Championship

Samoa Joe is no longer the WWE NXT Champion, as he has vacated the title due to injuries. Joe posted a video to his Twitter account in which he said that he was informed by WWE’s medical team of some injuries that will require he step away from the ring for a brief amount of time. As such, he has relinquished the championship.

Joe won the title back for his third reign at NXT TakeOver 36, beating Karrion Kross for the title. Joe says in the video: