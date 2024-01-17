– Ahead of tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan announced that the main event featuring Samoa Joe vs. Hook for the AEW World Title will air commercial free. You can see his announcement below:

Tony Khan wrote, “Tonight on Wednesday #AEWDynamite on TBS, our main event @AEW World Title Match Champion @SamoaJoe vs Challenger @730hook will be commercial free! TBS is ready for an overrun tonight, it’s possible tonight’s show will go several minutes past the top of the hour, see you tonight”

AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show is being held at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. Here’s the lineup:

* AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. HOOK

* AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Mogul Embassy (c) vs. Bullet Club Gold

* Anna Jay vs. Deonna Purrazzo (Toni Storm on commentary)

* We’ll hear from the Young Bucks

* We’ll hear from Swerve Strickland