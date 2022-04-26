wrestling / News
Santino Marella’s Daughter Bianca Carelli Gets New WWE Name
April 26, 2022 | Posted by
Santino Marella’s daughter Bianca Carelli has her WWE ring name, as she revealed on social media today. Carelli updated her social media accounts to reflect her new name of Arianna Grace, as you can see by her most recent Instagram and Twitter posts below.
Carelli signed with WWE in February.
🎀put a bow on it🎀 pic.twitter.com/HfSI0v2K9F
— Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWwe) April 24, 2022
