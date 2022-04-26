wrestling / News

Santino Marella’s Daughter Bianca Carelli Gets New WWE Name

April 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bianca Carelli NWA Empowerrr Image Credit: NWA

Santino Marella’s daughter Bianca Carelli has her WWE ring name, as she revealed on social media today. Carelli updated her social media accounts to reflect her new name of Arianna Grace, as you can see by her most recent Instagram and Twitter posts below.

Carelli signed with WWE in February.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bianca Carelli, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading