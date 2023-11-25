Santos Escobar Isn’t Worried About Dragon Lee, Thought Survivor Series Was A Night Off

During the latest episode of the Smackdown Lowdown, Santos Escobar spoke about his match with Dragon Lee at tonight’s WWE Survivor Series event. Lee replaces Carlito, who was ‘injured’ on last night’s Smackdown.

Escobar said: “Dragon Lee, you said? Who’s that? I never met the guy. I thought I had a day off, but come to think of it, tomorrow night at Survivor Series: WarGames, I have an opportunity. You see, Santos always sees areas of opportunity and this is an opportunity for me to show everybody in the WWE Universe the consequences of being against Santos. You know I’m about family, tradition, heritage, honor, and how fitting that it’s a so-called Luchador that’s coming to show me or teach me a lesson. I love it… I don’t need luck, Kayla. Luck doesn’t work for me.“