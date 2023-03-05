Saraya & Renee Paquette React To Jon Jones’ UFC 285 Victory After Betting On It

Saraya and Renee Paquette had a bet going as to last night’s UFC 285 main event, and they took to social media to react after Jon Jones’ victory. Jones defeated Ciryl Gane with a first-round guillotine choke to capture the UFC Heavyweight Championship in his first fight in over three years, and Paquette and Saraya reacted on Twitter.

Saraya posted a picture of herself and Paquette with very different reactions, writing:

“Looks like I’m a $100 richer @ReneePaquette @ufc”

Paquette, meanwhile, was shocked by the result:

“I am flabbergasted right now. Flabber. Gasted.”