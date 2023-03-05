wrestling / News
Saraya & Renee Paquette React To Jon Jones’ UFC 285 Victory After Betting On It
Saraya and Renee Paquette had a bet going as to last night’s UFC 285 main event, and they took to social media to react after Jon Jones’ victory. Jones defeated Ciryl Gane with a first-round guillotine choke to capture the UFC Heavyweight Championship in his first fight in over three years, and Paquette and Saraya reacted on Twitter.
Saraya posted a picture of herself and Paquette with very different reactions, writing:
“Looks like I’m a $100 richer @ReneePaquette @ufc”
Paquette, meanwhile, was shocked by the result:
“I am flabbergasted right now. Flabber. Gasted.”
Looks like I’m a $100 richer @ReneePaquette @ufc pic.twitter.com/LhbvosAFLR
— SARAYA (@Saraya) March 5, 2023
I am flabbergasted right now. Flabber. Gasted.
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 5, 2023