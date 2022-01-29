wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Comments on Return & Royal Rumble Entry
Sasha Banks is back and headed to the Royal Rumble, and she took to social media to comment on her return. As noted, Banks returned on tonight’s Smackdown and declared herself for the Royal Rumble.
Banks took to Twitter to write:
“Need my star to shine brighter
My name to bring it all higher.
When you a boss you can’t be humble.
IM BACK READY TO RUMBLE.”
