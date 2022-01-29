wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Returns on WWE Smackdown, Announces Royal Rumble Entry
Sasha Banks made her return to WWE TV on tonight’s Smackdown, declaring herself for the women’s Royal Rumble. On Friday night’s show, Banks made her first appearance since being injured at a live event in early January and declared that she was entering the match on Saturday’s PPV.
WWE also announced on Smackdown that Ricochet, WWE Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rick Boogs were entering the men’s Rumble. We’ll have an updated lineup for Saturday’s PPV after tonight’s show.
THE BOSS IS BACK!!!#SmackDown @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/kCY08BH8mZ
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2022
.@SashaBanksWWE is BACK and ready for #RoyalRumble! 💪 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ipAyEVOow0
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2022
