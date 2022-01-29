Sasha Banks Returns on WWE Smackdown, Announces Royal Rumble Entry

Sasha Banks made her return to WWE TV on tonight’s Smackdown, declaring herself for the women’s Royal Rumble. On Friday night’s show, Banks made her first appearance since being injured at a live event in early January and declared that she was entering the match on Saturday’s PPV.

WWE also announced on Smackdown that Ricochet, WWE Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rick Boogs were entering the men’s Rumble. We’ll have an updated lineup for Saturday’s PPV after tonight’s show.