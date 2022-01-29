Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, this is it, the go home show for the 2022 Royal Rumble. And what better way to try and sell you on buying that event than a tag team match with Big E and Kofi Kingston taking on Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss? Not doing it for you? Well how about Sonya Deville returning to ring action against Naomi, I’m sure there wont be shenanigans involved. There will no doubt be matches and segments to help build both Rumble matches, and that means a decent chance of Johnny Knoxville showing up again to promote the new JackAss movie. The bigger story is that Seth Rollins will be here to try and sell you on him and Roman Reigns for the Universal Title, and I’m sure Roman will have some kind of response. I know that isn’t the most impressive intro, but I expect a rather lack luster card given that the PPV is tomorrow, though I do hope I’m wrong. Either way, the only way to know for sure is to watch the show.

We’re in Kansas City, Missouri tonight.

We start off with Charlotte Flair, well I suppose getting it out of the way is for the best. Charlotte gets a mic, and a ton of fake crowd noise. She makes fun of the local football team, and promises to win the Rumble. There’s nothing more unpredictable than the Royal Rumble, it’s full of shocking returns, surprise one offs, and betrayals. She tries to put over more how hard it is to win the Rumble, then stumbles over her words trying to put herself over as someone who didn’t need to be in the Rumble. No, she’s not just going to hope things work out for her, she takes control, and that’s why she’s the most dominant champion in WWE history. When she wins the Rumble as the champion, she’ll get to pick her challenger for the Intermission Match, I mean “main event” of WrestleMania. That cues up Shayna Baszler of all people, and she walks to the ring. Baszler gets a mic, and says the chaos of the Rumble is music to her ears, then puts over Charlotte as a competitor, but if it comes down to the two of them again she wont hesitate to snap her like a twig. But she does promise Charlotte that after she wins the Rumble she will make sure Charlotte is the champion she chooses. Charlotte tries to retort but Aliyah’s music cuts things off. Aliyah has a mic and stays on the entrance ramp, she’s not sure if it’s OK to be here but since anyone can just walk out she figured she would. She’s excited to compete in her first Royal Rumble match, which means maybe she gets to compete in her first WrestleMania. Charlotte tells her not to book her travel plans just yet. Aliyah brings up beating Natalya in record setting time as she gets in the ring, and this brings out Natalya. Natalya talks as she walks to the ring, mocking Aliyah along the way as a lucky competitor. She brings up that she has 3 world records while Aliyah has only one. Sure, why not, here comes Shotzi. Shotzi calls this a great preview of tomorrow night, these enormous egos colliding and descending into chaos, creating the perfect opportunity for someone like her. Charlotte calls this absurd, none of them belong in the ring with her and no one stands a chance at beating her, but that brings out Sasha Banks. Banks gets the mic from Aliyah and announces that the Boss is back, and ready to rumble. Banks then clocks Charlotte, and everything turns into a bit of a brawl resulting in Banks tossing Charlotte over the top rope to stand tall. Revolving door style promos are rarely good, and this didn’t break that general trend.

Ridge Holland is at gorilla with Sheamus, Megan talks to him and Holland can still hear the crunch of his broken nose when Ricochet landed on his face. Now it’s his time to return the favor. Sheamus interjects, putting over Holland as being just like him. That doesn’t bode well for the future of their team. Sheamus gives Holland his old face protector, it’s not a great fit, but he wears it as they head to the ring. They’ll be in tag team action after the break.

Cesaro and Ricochet get entrances when we come back from break.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Ridge Holland and Sheamus vs. Ricochet and Cesaro

Sheamus and Cesaro start things off. They tie up aggressively and move around the ring before finally breaking. Another tie up, then Sheamus gets a side headlock but Cesaro escapes with a head scissors and then Sheamus dives out of the ring to stall the momentum. Back in the ring Cesaro gets a side headlock takeover and Sheamus fights free with a knee then shoulder blocks Cesaro down. They run the ropes and Cesaro floors Sheamus with a clothesline then a double stomp. Ricochet tags in and goes for the arm of Sheamus. Sheamus fights back and tags Holland. Holland lays in strikes but Ricochet quickens the pace and tosses him out of the ring then hits a kick to send him to the floor and then dives onto him, Holland basically missed the catch as we head to break.

We come back as Ricochet tries to fight off Sheamus with strikes but he runs into a tilt a whirl backbreaker. Holland tags in and slams Ricochet in the corner a few times before hitting a Tazz-plex. Some strikes from Holland then a scoop slam. Holland grabs an Argentine backbreaker but Ricochet slips free and hits a moonsault then both men tag out. Cesaro runs wild on Sheamus with a flurry of strikes before he runs into a back elbow but Cesaro hits a corkscrew uppercut. Sheamus is tossed out of the ring then Cesaro follows him out and hits a charging uppercut into the barricade. Back in the ring Cesaro hits a cross body, slightly botched but Cesaro then flips out of an Irish Curse and rolls up Sheamus with a small package and Holland breaks up the pin. Ricochet flies in with a drop kick to Holland, Sheamus takes him out with a knee then Cesaro drops him with an Alpamare Waterslide for a 2 count. Sheamus avoids a Neutralizer and tags out, then Holland hits Cesaro with a headbutt then the Northern Grit (Northern Lights Bomb) and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ridge Holland and Sheamus won

Rating: 2.5 stars

This bordered on 3 stars, but Holland being a sloppy worker ultimately drags it down.

We get a recap of last week when Roman stupidly cost himself back up by getting the Usos DQ’d in a tag team match against Rollins and Kevin Owens. That remains a terrible decision all around.

In the back Rollins walks in a slightly shiny Joker suit and that visual sends us to break.

