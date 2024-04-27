Pete Dunne Discusses His Admiration for AJ Styles

– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Superstar Pete Dunne shared his admiration growing up for AJ Styles. Below are some highlights for Sportskeeda:

Pete Dunne on admiring AJ Styles: “I wrestled in recently a Four-Way, but I grew up admiring AJ Styles a lot. I was a big fun of obviously his independent stuff at that time and that early TNA stuff. We had the wrestling channel back in the UK, so… And he was on it a lot and he was somebody I looked up to a lot.”

On Styles’ aggression in the ring: “I think for me obviously it is, it’s actually he is pretty jacked but I like… He has that attitude that we talked about. He is hostile in the ring. He is aggresive. He had that, on top of that, he had the flair stuff… All the flips and that kind of stuff. He was just a big inspiration on me and I wrestled him in a Four-Way recently. But obviously I would like to get that one on one match, at some point would be fantastic.”