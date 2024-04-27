– During last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes defeated newly drafted SmackDown star Carmelo Hayes in the main event. During the match, Cody Rhodes appeared to suffer a bad landing right on his shoulder when attempting the Cody Cutter. This led to concern by fans if Cody was legitimately hurt or possibly injured from the impact. Fightful Select reached out to Cody Rhodes asking for comment on his shoulder after the match.

Per Fightful, after asking if Cody was okay following the match, the Undisputed Universal Champion answered “always,” but it’s not necessarily confirmation Cody wasn’t hurt. You can view the video of the matchup below. The landing from Cody’s botched spot happens at about 5:39 into the video.

Fightful also noted that Cody’s autography signing yesterday in Newport, Ohio had a turnout with thousands of fans in attendance. The line was reportedly so long it had to be capped.