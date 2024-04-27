wrestling / News
WWE News: Note on SmackDown UK Airtime for Next Week, SmackDown Draft Edition Highlights
– WWE is heading to France next week for both SmackDown and Backlash. According to a TV listing for TNT Sports, the France edition of SmackDown will air from 6-8 pm in the Ireland and UK on TNT Sports 1. You can see the listing (via Wrestling News Net) below:
🚨ATTENTION UK & IRELAND FANS🚨
This Friday's episode of WWE #SmackDown, which will take place in Lyon, France, one night before the #WWEBacklash Premium Live Event will be LIVE from 6-8pm on TNT Sports 1. pic.twitter.com/7WsD6h3EaN
— Wrestling-News.Net (@WN_Net) April 27, 2024
– WWE released the following highlights for last night’s Draft edition of SmackDown:
