WWE News: Note on SmackDown UK Airtime for Next Week, SmackDown Draft Edition Highlights

April 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE SmackDown Backlash France Image Credit: WWE

– WWE is heading to France next week for both SmackDown and Backlash. According to a TV listing for TNT Sports, the France edition of SmackDown will air from 6-8 pm in the Ireland and UK on TNT Sports 1. You can see the listing (via Wrestling News Net) below:

– WWE released the following highlights for last night’s Draft edition of SmackDown:















