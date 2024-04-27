– WWE is heading to France next week for both SmackDown and Backlash. According to a TV listing for TNT Sports, the France edition of SmackDown will air from 6-8 pm in the Ireland and UK on TNT Sports 1. You can see the listing (via Wrestling News Net) below:

– WWE released the following highlights for last night’s Draft edition of SmackDown:





























