Wheeler Yuta Reportedly Dealing With Concussion Issues

Wheeler Yuta has been out of action for a while, and a new report has an update on his status. As previously reported, the Blackpool Combat Club member has been out of action since January due to injury issues. He was set for a match for CMLL back in late March but was pulled and replaced by Matt Sydal.

Fightful Select reports that Yuta has been dealing with concussion symptoms for months and as of now, there’s no timetable for his return. It was hoped in March that he would not be sidelined for long but obviously that didn’t end up being the case.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Yuta for a quick and full recovery.