Wheeler Yuta Pulled From March 29th CMLL Show, Replaced By Matt Sydal

Wheeler Yuta will be unable to compete at CMLL’s March 29th event, as he isn’t medically cleared. CMLL announced on Monday that Yuta, who was set to join his Blackpool Combat Club members against Mistico, Volador Jr, Blue Panther, & Ultimo Guerrero, will be unable to complete because he is not medically cleared. Matt Sydal will compete in the match in Uta’s place.

The full announcement is a communication from AEW to CMLL which reads:

CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre Co.,Ltd)

Re: AEW Wheeler Yuta

Dear CMLL; This letter is to inform you that WHEELER YUTA is not medically cleared for travel or any in ring activities at this time and will not be able to participate in your upcoming event. I have obtained authorization from Wheeler Yuta to share this information to CMLL and all involved. Thank you for your understanding in this matter. If you have any questions that I may be able to answer, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely,

ALL ELITE WRESTLING, LLC