Wheeler Yuta Pulled From March 29th CMLL Show, Replaced By Matt Sydal
Wheeler Yuta will be unable to compete at CMLL’s March 29th event, as he isn’t medically cleared. CMLL announced on Monday that Yuta, who was set to join his Blackpool Combat Club members against Mistico, Volador Jr, Blue Panther, & Ultimo Guerrero, will be unable to complete because he is not medically cleared. Matt Sydal will compete in the match in Uta’s place.
The full announcement is a communication from AEW to CMLL which reads:
Re: AEW Wheeler Yuta
Dear CMLL; This letter is to inform you that WHEELER YUTA is not medically cleared for travel or any in ring activities at this time and will not be able to participate in your upcoming event. I have obtained authorization from Wheeler Yuta to share this information to CMLL and all involved. Thank you for your understanding in this matter. If you have any questions that I may be able to answer, please do not hesitate to contact me.
Sincerely,
ALL ELITE WRESTLING, LLC
MATT SYDAL EN HOMENAJE A DOS LEYENDAS 2024
Por dictamen médico, el integrante del Blackpool Combat Club -Wheeler YUTA- no podrá participar en la magna función del viernes 29 de marzo en la Arena México. Su lugar será tomado por el espectacular Matt Sydal. pic.twitter.com/M3DeuLuSZu
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 25, 2024
