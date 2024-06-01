Update on Brooks Jensen’s WWE NXT Status

A new report has an update on Brooks Jensen’s NXT status following his suggestion that he was taking bookings. As reported yesterday, Jensen posted to Twitter and said that he was taking bookings, noting that “You know how it goes.” The report led to speculation that he was leaving NXT, but that is not the case according to Fightful Select.

According to the report, Jensen responded to a request about his status by saying to ask the higher-ups. There had been uncertainty around his behavior by some including NXT talent, but Corey Brennan was told by a source close to creative that it’s all storyline and that Jensen has been at several tapings recently. The story is expected to become part of NXT TV and is being compared to Grayson Waller’s storyline with Shawn Michaels where he was dissatisfied with how he was being treated in NXT.

Jensen appeared at Friday’s NXT live event at ringside, taking a previously-occupied seat and holing a sign that said “Bret would book better.” He was confronted by security and protested before being escorted out.