More On Backstage Reaction To Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton Smackdown Promo

More details have emerged about the backstage reaction to the now-infamous Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton promo on WWE Smackdown. As noted, the promo featured personal shots between the two that were reportedly unscripted and Fightful Select has learned new details on the situation around it.

The report notes that the consensus among most backstage was that Flair went off script first with her “nepo queen” line that didn’t do much. The feeling among a number of people was that when Flair began mocking Stratton’s voice, the Women’s Champion needed to fight back but that the degree to which Stratton took things personal with her comments about Flair’s divorce was not well advised. Neither than line nor Flair’s line about Ludwig Kaiser were previously cleared. While Flair addressing the crowd boos was also an ad-lib, it was considered “run of the mill” and wouldn’t garner heat from anyone.

The report notes that there was heat on both women for the matter and that it was referred to as a “wreck.” There’s no word of issues backstage after the segment, though. The general reaction was a level of confusion when Flair mocked Stratton’s voice and an “Oh s**t” when things went personal.

To no surprise, the company’s digital producers were told to edit the personal relationship references out as well as Flair mocking Tiffany’s voice in regard to the YouTube videos.