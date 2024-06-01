NXT Live Results 5.31.24: Wes Lee & Trick Williams Battle Gallus, More

WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night, with Wes Lee and Trick Williams teaming up and more. You can see the full results below from the Tampa show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Dante Chen def. Lexis King

* Tamyra Mensah-Stock def. Kendall Gray

* Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe def. Javier Bernal & Drake Morreaux

* Joe Coffey def. Cutler James

* Karmen Petrovic def. Jakara Jackson

* Oro Mensah def. Eddy Thorpe

* Tony D’Angelo, Channing Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino def. No Quarter Catch Crew

* Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Riley Osborne def. Vincent Winey, BJ Ray, & an enhancement talent

* Lash Legend def. Fallon Henley, Kelani Jordan & Jaida Parker

* Oba Femi def. Ridge Holland

* Wes Lee & Trick Williams def. Wolfgang & Mark Coffey