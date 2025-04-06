Anthony Greene Recalls His Series Of Matches With Crowbar

Anthony Greene has battled Crowbar a few times on the indie scene, and he recently looked back at their bouts. Greene spoke about facing the WCW alumnus in his interview with Fightful’s In the Weeds, noting that Crowbar can “still go” in the ring.

“In 2019, I got booked for a wrestling show in New Jersey, Go Pro Wrestling,” Greene began. “I think it was their first and only show. I guess Crowbar was trying to get ready to get back in the ring full-time, and he had a match in Ring of Honor coming up,” he said. “They wanted to put him in with an indie wrestler. I ended up being the guy they asked to do it. He and I wrestled back in 2019, and I thought that match was awesome. We ended up wrestling in 2023 in a small indie show in Jersey. This past one is my favorite match we’ve done so far. It was at the Mid Hudson Civic Center, a famous arena that has hosted ECW, WWF TV, WCW House Shows. House of Hardcore ran there back in the day. Not only did I get to wrestle Crowbar in a hardcore rules match in an arena that used to host ECW, but the referee was Jim Molineaux, former ECW official, the Extreme Referee.”

He continued, “For a guy his age, and I hate saying it that way, but he’s in incredible shape. He can still go as if he was in his early or mid-20s. He is as fresh as can be. I think a lot of that has to do with him being a physical therapist and knowing how his body works. There is nothing that guy can’t do. He gave me a top rope hurricanarana. He did a diving splash over the top while I was laying on the guard rail. I kicked him in the face, I think, three times, and he still got back up. Crowbar is not only a legend, he’s a friend, and a good dude. For a guy that has been in the business for 30 years, he can still go with the best of them.”