Trish Stratus Reflects On Steel Cage Match With Becky Lynch

Trish Stratus recently looked back her cage match with Becky Lynch at WWE Payback 2023. Stratus talked about the match on WWE Retrospective, noting that she enjoyed the build to the match.

“What an experience,” Stratus said (per Wrestling Inc). “That opportunity would have never came my way back in the day when we were wrestling, so to be able to have that cage match was very special. To be able to have that cage match with Becky Lynch after this great six-month storyline, just to have a six-month storyline alone is something special. Knowing we’ve told the story for so long, it was getting to the point where we’re like this has to pay off big. So we knew that it needed to end up in a cage.”

She continued, “There was no way it couldn’t end up in a cage with her and I where we were at. So it was great. I love the storytelling in it. I love how invested the fans were right to the end of our rivalry.”