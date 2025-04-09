– AEW announced that we’ll be getting a special edition of TV Time With The Learning Tree and Chris Jericho tonight on AEW Dynamite. Also, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan confirmed that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will face Katsuyori Shibata after The Opps interfered in the main event at AEW Dynasty.

Tony Khan wrote, “TONIGHT 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @JonMoxley vs @K_Shibata2022 After The Opps intervened in the AEW World Title match at Dynasty, today Katsuyori Shibata has issued a challenge for a 1-on-1 match vs Jon Moxley! This match is set for Dynamite TONIGHT!”

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Jon Moxley vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa (Toni Storm on commentary)

* Swerve Strickland vs. PAC

* Samoa Joe & HOOK vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

* TV Time With The Learning Tree & Chris Jericho

