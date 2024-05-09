Bonnie Hammer Recalls First Experiences Working With WWE In Book Excerpt

An excerpt from TV executive Bonnie Hammer’s new book looks back at her first experiences working with WWE, meeting Vince McMahon and more. Hammer, who is the Vice Chariman of NBCUniversal and worked heavily with WWE in the 1990s where she helped the company survive its ratings slump in that era and turn into the company it is today, has a new book titled 15 Lies Women Are Told at Work. An excerpt from the book at KatieCouric.com talks about her initial meetings with WWE and more; you can check out some of those highlights below:

On starting to work with WWE: “In the fall of 1995, I was an ambitious 40-something working long hours as the VP of original programming at USA Network, as close to a dream job as I’d ever thought I’d have…until my boss Rod Perth, a talented CBS veteran and all-around good human who was now the network’s president, asked me to drop what I was doing and take on a new task: overseeing the network’s professional wrestling franchise (then known as the World Wrestling Federation, or WWF, now known as WWE). Its live shows were (and still are) legendary. But back then, there wasn’t as much storytelling or character development. The production value for TV viewers wasn’t great, either. And it was up against a franchise on a rival network. Of everyone at USA Network, Rod somehow thought I was the solution.

At the time, I was responsible for heading up many projects at the network, including the Emmy-winning “Erase the Hate” initiative, a series of documentaries, and 30-second TV spots promoting racial and religious inclusion. This assignment came from left field, literally. Rod had given it to me with no warning on a call with other people. While it was framed like an offer, it was really an order. I felt completely miscast, misunderstood, and even mismanaged. I wasn’t just under-experienced; I’d never even seen a wrestling match in my life. Honestly, I never planned to, and I think everyone knew that. I almost quit. But my husband, a former high school wrestler, convinced me to give it a try. I agreed, figuring I could always quit later if I hated it.”

On her first experience with the company: “To say I felt like an imposter walking into that first meeting at the surprisingly corporate-looking WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, with professional wrestlers who doubled as C-suite executives and managers, would be the understatement of the century. It didn’t help that the three people who’d overseen WWE from USA before me were all men with sports management or acquisitions backgrounds, who all knew at least something about wrestling. I had absolutely no idea what to expect, except for the fact that I would stick out — if I was seen at all.”

On meeting Vince McMahon: “But with the memory of that week in Los Angeles in my head — and the knowledge that men who looked and acted like better fits hadn’t managed to win the wrestlers over — I shook hands that could have crushed mine completely and sat down around the conference table. When WWE’s chairman and CEO turned to me and said, “So?” I introduced myself. Then I took a deep breath and gave my spiel.

“‘I have to be honest. Until Rod asked me to do this, I had never watched your show. I’ve still never been to a live match. I know almost nothing about wrestling except what I’ve learned in the past two weeks. I know almost nothing about your business — except that you make your money on live events and merchandising,’ I began. ‘What I do know is how to produce good television, tell good stories, and create good characters. And I know you want to beat the crap out of cable competitor Ted Turner’s WCW (World Championship Wrestling) in the ratings, so I think I can help you there.’ ”

On McMahon’s response: “The CEO’s response to my honesty was like the professional wrestler version of that LA editor’s two decades earlier: ‘Okay,’ he said. ‘Let’s go.’

“Over the next hour, I sat quietly and listened as the CEO and his panel of executives, writers, wrestlers, and ex-wrestlers delved into the challenges at hand. I didn’t cower in the corner, but I also didn’t interrupt to make myself seem more informed than I was. Free of the pressure that comes with faking it, I was instead able to observe and ask tons of questions. Because I’d made it clear that I knew almost nothing, I had almost everything to learn — especially from the CEO, who’d grown up in the wrestling business and knew every inch of his turf, from the economics to the choreography to the audience, better than anyone.

“And I learned a lot. But I was also able to teach. Because I never claimed to be an expert in something I wasn’t, the expertise I did have — and did stake claim to — was trusted and never doubted.”

On reflecting on the her experience with WWE: “Almost 30 years later, working with WWE is still one of the highlights of my career — and one of the craziest and most fun experiences I’ve ever had. I’ve learned that long after, during a chaotic corporate transition, part of why I got a promotion when many of my colleagues got axed was that the new boss was fascinated (and amused) by a 5-foot-4-inch chick who could hold her own with the world’s biggest wrestling stars. He was impressed that I could make it in an environment that was anathema to where I’d come from — and thrive creatively and financially. From this one experience, for which I had no prior experience, he could see my range and my value.

“What’s more, I managed to fulfill my original promise from that first meeting. Not only did the ratings pop, WWE’s status as a male soap opera completely transformed the franchise. At the height of its ratings popularity, WWE reached 9 million viewers a night. Eventually, we even drove Ted Turner’s wrestling shows off the air. And if you enjoy superstars John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, well, their careers first took off thanks to WWE.”