Backstage Update on When Mike Bailey’s TNA Contract Expires

– As previously reported, TNA wrestler Mike Bailey revealed that his TNA contract will be up later this year. Fightful Select has an update on Bailey’s TNA status.

According to the report, Bailey is currently signed with TNA through the end of the year. Bailey previously signed a new multi-year deal in 2022. Since signing the contract, Bailey has gone on to become a two-time X-Division Champion and a standout wrestler with the company.

It’s believed that Mike Bailey will have multiple companies vying for his services when he hits free agency, including TNA Wrestling. Per the report, it appears Bailey doesn’t have the one-year extension option on his contract that some other TNA talents have have. As noted, TNA recently used its option to extend Alexander’s contract for another year.