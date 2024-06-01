wrestling / News

Various News: Tonight’s GCW Tournament of Survival 9 Lineup, Legends of Memphis Wrestling Reunion Show on June 29

June 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW Tournament of Survival 9 -6-1-24 Image Credit: GCW

– GCW is holding Tournament of Survival 9 later tonight in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show will be streamed live on TrillerTV+. Here’s tonight’s lineup for the first round matchups:

* Ultramantis Black vs. Yuki Ishikawa
* Big FN Joe vs. Hideyoshi Kamitani
* Brandon Kirk vs. Shunma Katsumata
* JWM vs. a mystery competitor

The event will be followed by the Deathmatch Hall of Fame 2024 ceremony. Abdullah the Butcher will be honored, plus more.

– Southern Pro Wrestling Promotions is holding the Legends of Memphis Wrestling Reunion show on June 29 in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The current guest list for the event includes Jerry Lawler, Jerry Calhoun, Tommy Ruch, Doug Gilbert, Koko B. Ware, Doug Gilbert, Ricky Morton, Jimmy Hart, Bushwhacker Luke Williams, Downtown Bruno, and Kerry Morton. Tickets are available now at Eventbrite

