– Former WWE Superstar Drew Gulak has his first post-WWE booking liked up for Beyond Wrestling. He’ll be in action at Beyond Wrestling Americanrana ’24: Where Eagles Dare on Thursday, July 4. The event will be held in Worcester, Massachusetts and will be streamed live on IWTV starting at 7:00 pm EST.

This will be Gulak’s first match in Beyond Wrestling since 2016. WWE reportedly opted not to renew Gulak’s contract after it expired.