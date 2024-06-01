wrestling / News
Drew Gulak Set for Action at Beyond Wrestling Americanrana ’24: Where Eagles Dare
– Former WWE Superstar Drew Gulak has his first post-WWE booking liked up for Beyond Wrestling. He’ll be in action at Beyond Wrestling Americanrana ’24: Where Eagles Dare on Thursday, July 4. The event will be held in Worcester, Massachusetts and will be streamed live on IWTV starting at 7:00 pm EST.
This will be Gulak’s first match in Beyond Wrestling since 2016. WWE reportedly opted not to renew Gulak’s contract after it expired.
BREAKING: @DrewGulak returns at "#Americanrana '24: Where Eagles Dare" presented by #BeyondWrestling & @WrestlingOpen at White Eagle in Worcester on Thursday, July 4th with a special 7pm ET start time.
Tickets will be available soon at @ShopIWTV.
Stream LIVE on @indiewrestling! pic.twitter.com/kM9r5QO7ro
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) June 1, 2024